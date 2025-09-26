Citizens Advice partners with Lancaster & Morecambe College to launch financial literacy course for young people

Citizens Advice North Lancashire has launched a new partnership with Lancaster and Morecambe College to deliver a comprehensive financial literacy course that will reach all 1,500 students across 80 courses this academic year.

The Level 1 course, running from September to December 2025, tackles the financial challenges young people face head-on with interactive budgeting games, real-world scenarios, and engaging activities designed specifically to appeal to college-age learners.

The course uses dynamic learning resources that spark conversations about money management – skills that aren't always covered in school but are absolutely crucial for navigating adult life, including budgeting, debt and savings.

The three-hour course addresses the financial dilemmas that keep young people awake at night: Can you really afford that mobile phone contract? Those must-have trainers? What happens when life throws you a curveball and you need emergency funds?

From left: Natalie Ashworth, head of performance and improvement at LMC; Charlotte Rawes, vice-principal; Victoria Carter, head of engagement; and Joanna Young, chief executive at Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

Through three focused units covering personal finance planning, saving strategies, and understanding borrowing, students will gain practical skills to make informed financial decisions.

“We're excited about this partnership because it represents exactly what Citizens Advice does best – reaching into our community to provide practical support where it's needed most," said Joanna Young, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"By teaching financial literacy to young people before they encounter financial challenges, we're not just changing individual lives – we're strengthening our entire community's financial wellbeing.”

Last year Citizens Advice North Lancashire supported more than 8,000 people who had more than 29,000 issues. Debt and financial difficulties are the top reasons why people seek help from the charity, which has offices in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Students will learn to decode payslips, compare savings accounts, calculate loan repayments, and most importantly, understand the real risks and rewards of financial decisions.

Interactive elements ensure that learning is engaging and memorable, with activities designed to drive meaningful discussions about money management.

Natalie Ashworth, head of performance and improvement at Lancaster and Morecambe College, said: “Our tutors have been trained by the adviser team at Citizens Advice North Lancashire so they can deliver this course to our students during tutor group time as part of our life skills curriculum.

"We’re grateful to the adviser team for giving up their time to support this important work and for the excellent materials they’ve developed. I know the tutors agree that this is a really important topic to cover.”

College vice-principal Charlotte Rawes said: “We are so pleased to be working with Citizens Advice North Lancashire. We want to equip our students with a range of skills and nothing could be more important than feeling confident and well informed about managing finances.”