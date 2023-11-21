Children’s festive art to be displayed in Lancaster park as part of Christmas event

Local schoolchildren are being given the opportunity to have their festive artwork displayed in Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

Thousands of youngsters will be designing Christmas baubles and stars which will be used to decorate the park during The Big Christmas Day Out on Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17.

Garstang St Thomas Church of England Primary School is one of the schools taking part.

Headteacher Jim Blakely said: “Projects like this are vital for giving children a sense of community.

Garstang St Thomas CE Primary School children are among those taking part.

“They’ve had so much fun working on their designs and are really excited to see them displayed in the park.”

A winner from each school will be chosen as well as an overall winner. The judging panel will consist of local artists Chas Jacobs and Emma Evans as well as the mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Dennison.

Each school taking part will be given a family ticket to The Big Christmas Day Out as well as additional prizes for winners.

Event organiser Jamie Scahill said: “The festive artwork designed by local schoolchildren will make Williamson Park feel so Christmassy and we’re really looking forward to seeing the designs.”

The Big Christmas Day Out will feature festive music and entertainment, a range of family activities and local food and drink vendors.