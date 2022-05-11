Chance for young people across Lancaster district to sign up for Prince's Trust

If a young person:

Lives in or around Morecambe, Lancaster or CarnforthIs 16 to 25Is not in employment, education or training…But wants to beIs looking for a challenging but fun personal development programme

Then the Prince’s Trust Team programme is a good option. It is an entirely free course that is tailored to an individual’s interests and capabilities, and it includes:

Prince's Trust volunteers sprucing up Lancaster's homeless centre on a previous assignment.

A three day outdoor team activity experienceWork experience and employability skillsTraining and leadership skills developed with local Fire FightersCompleting a team community project to develop new skills and confidenceHelping in the local communityGaining a nationally recognised qualification