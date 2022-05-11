Chance for young people across Lancaster district to sign up for Prince's Trust

The next Prince’s Trust Team programme starts on May 23 at Lancaster Fire Station and there are still places left for unemployed young people to take part in the 12-week programme.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:47 pm

If a young person:

Lives in or around Morecambe, Lancaster or CarnforthIs 16 to 25Is not in employment, education or training…But wants to beIs looking for a challenging but fun personal development programme

Then the Prince’s Trust Team programme is a good option. It is an entirely free course that is tailored to an individual’s interests and capabilities, and it includes:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Prince's Trust volunteers sprucing up Lancaster's homeless centre on a previous assignment.

A three day outdoor team activity experienceWork experience and employability skillsTraining and leadership skills developed with local Fire FightersCompleting a team community project to develop new skills and confidenceHelping in the local communityGaining a nationally recognised qualification

For more information, visit the Prince’s Trust website here.To refer a young person or to get more information, contact Charlie on 07900 268708 or email [email protected]

Prince's TrustLancasterMorecambe