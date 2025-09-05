Chadwick High secures another excellent OFSTED inspection

Following on from the last inspection Chadwick High has maintained its sustained high levels of improvement in all areas, with unprecedented levels of student and parent satisfaction in its last inspection, 17th and 18th June 2025.

The inspection team highlighted several areas that demonstrated their satisfaction in the performance of Chadwick High in meeting the needs of some of Lancaster and Morecambes most vulnerable young people.

They appreciated that students coming to Chadwick are given a fresh start and come to an environment which is warm, nurturing and safe in an atmosphere where all students can succeed.

They appreciated and praised students for their excellent behaviour and the positive way in which they interacted with inspectors, clearly articulating their historic experiences and how the Chadwick meets their needs.

The curriculum offer was praised for preparing students to take those positive next steps into College, apprenticeships or employment by giving students the qualifications they need and excellent careers advice, reflected in the very low NEET figures for the school.

The Inspector acknowledged the strong moral purpose which leads this school through the attitudes and behaviours of the staff and governors who always place students and families at the forefront of the development of the school.

Chadwick High school looks forward to continuing to work with and support the young people of Lancaster and Morecambe through close working relationships with local schools and the Local Authority.

A big thank you to all the students, parents and local schools who continue to engage with Chadwick High in support of better outcomes for all of our young people.