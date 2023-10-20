Central Lancaster High School has been judged to be ‘good’ in all areas at its recent Ofsted inspection in September.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspectors commented: “Pupils at this school benefit from a high-quality education. The staff have the highest expectations for pupils to behave well and succeed in their learning.

"Pupils know who to turn to if they are worried about anything. This helps them to feel happy and safe at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pupils in Year 7 get off to a confident and positive start to high school. A group of pupils who have recently arrived from overseas told inspectors that the school makes them feel welcome.

The senior leadership team at Central Lancaster High School.

“Many pupils enjoy participating in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.”

The whole school community is delighted that all of their hard work has been recognised.

John Cowper, executive headteacher, said: “I would like to thank my staff, pupils, parents and every member of our community who have contributed to making our school such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so proud of our pupils and their fantastic achievements.

"The £8m investment into our brand new building provides such a fabulous facility and the opportunity for our pupils to learn in state of the art science labs, technology workshops and classrooms.