Central Lancaster High School judged to be ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Central Lancaster High School has been judged to be ‘good’ in all areas at its recent Ofsted inspection in September.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Inspectors commented: “Pupils at this school benefit from a high-quality education. The staff have the highest expectations for pupils to behave well and succeed in their learning.

"Pupils know who to turn to if they are worried about anything. This helps them to feel happy and safe at school.

“Pupils in Year 7 get off to a confident and positive start to high school. A group of pupils who have recently arrived from overseas told inspectors that the school makes them feel welcome.

The senior leadership team at Central Lancaster High School.The senior leadership team at Central Lancaster High School.
“Many pupils enjoy participating in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.”

The whole school community is delighted that all of their hard work has been recognised.

John Cowper, executive headteacher, said: “I would like to thank my staff, pupils, parents and every member of our community who have contributed to making our school such a success.

“We are so proud of our pupils and their fantastic achievements.

"The £8m investment into our brand new building provides such a fabulous facility and the opportunity for our pupils to learn in state of the art science labs, technology workshops and classrooms.

"It also shows the strength of investment and support from The Bay Learning Trust.”

