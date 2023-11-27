Celebrations at village nursery near Lancaster after ‘outstanding’ Ofsted

Staff and children at Hornby Day Nursery are celebrating after being given a rating of 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspectors visiting the village nursery in October found all areas of provision to be outstanding and said the manager, Danielle Brown, is passionate about the ongoing development of the nursery, striving to consistently deliver the highest standards of care and learning.

The manager's dedication is reflected in the high esteem she is held in by the many families she supports. Parents value the manager's effort to continually involve them in children's learning. Her meticulous approach translates to the highest quality of teaching and education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff work well as a team and are dedicated to their roles. They help children develop their personal skills, inspectors found. They learn about their feelings and how their behaviour affects others.

Staff and children celebrate their Ofsted result at Hornby Day Nursery.

Staff help children learn about their community, while bilingual staff read to children in their home language, which helps them learn about life in our diverse world.

Staff monitor children's progress continually, swiftly identifying emerging gaps and implementing strategies to support them in conjunction with parents.

Inspectors also noted how leaders work tirelessly to access support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The manager and the special educational needs coordinator support staff well so that children with SEND have a skilled team around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with additional input from external agencies, this helps children with SEND to make the best possible progress from their individual starting points.

Owners Danielle and Chris Brown said: "Myself and Chris would like to thank our fabulous staff team for all their hard work in preparation for and during our inspection day.

"The opening line in our report is a testament to each and every one of them: 'Staff instil children with the confidence to get involved and always try hard. A key focus is finding each child's talent and helping them thrive.'