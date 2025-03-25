Celebration at Lancaster and Morecambe College as Ofsted inspectors label it ‘good’ in all areas

Staff, students and governors at Lancaster and Morecambe College are celebrating their latest Ofsted inspection which graded the college as good across all areas.

The report also commended the strong contribution the college makes to meeting skills needs across the region.

A team of 11 inspectors spent four days on campus in February, undertaking an inspection of all aspects of college life, concluding that it provides an ambitious curriculum setting consistently high standards, and that students enjoy attending classes and feel supported and respected by college staff.

Inspectors highlighted the friendly and supportive culture which helps prepare students to progress into further study, onto employment or into higher education.

Principal Daniel Braithwaite said: “I am extremely proud of our students, staff and stakeholders of the college and this has been endorsed by our fantastic Ofsted report.

"It is a powerful validation of our collective hard work and commitment to the communities we serve. There are some amazing statements within the report that highlight how our learners feel about their learning, development and support received from staff at our college.

"Employers and wider stakeholders also provided Ofsted with some fantastic feedback on how we work in partnership to meet their needs, leading to recognition of our strong contribution to meeting skills needs at a local, regional and national level.”

The inspection team met a wide range of students and apprentices during their visit, including a number of adult learners, and were impressed with their commitment and enthusiasm, saying: “Learners and apprentices are proud of the knowledge, skills and behaviours that they develop.”

Staff were praised for setting consistent expectations on the behaviours and attitudes needed for life and work, and for developing meaningful and relevant work experience opportunities for learners.

As part of the new inspection framework, the college was assessed on how well they meet local, regional and national skills needs and they received the highest accolade, with its contribution rated as strong.

“Staff work highly effectively with an extensive network of employers to develop tailored training and education programmes…and play a key role leading on the sustainability and green skills agenda in the region,” the report stated.

This was reflected in the positive feedback Ofsted received from local employers, with one stating that “LMC speaks the language of business.”

During the inspection surveys were sent out on behalf of Ofsted to learners, their parents and carers, adult students, regional employers, college staff and community stakeholders to gather their feedback on the college.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with 95% of current students saying that they would recommend the college to their friends and 93% of staff stating that they were proud to work at college.

Chair of governors Hilary Fordham said: “The chair and board of governors as a whole would like to add their thanks to the senior leadership team, staff, and students for the work they do to ensure that Lancaster and Morecambe College is such a good place for all learners to come and develop their skills and knowledge.

"We are incredibly proud of what is achieved by all, and so pleased that this has been recognised by Ofsted. We will continue to support the team in the work they do so that the college continues to offer such great opportunities to our whole community.”

To read the report in full, go to https://www.lmc.ac.uk/about/ofsted-report-2025