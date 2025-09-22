Caton Primary School children’s unforgettable trip to France and Belgium

Waving goodbye to the white cliffs of Dover

Caton Primary School Year 6 pupils have just returned from an amazing five-day adventure across France and Belgium, packed with learning, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

After an early start from Caton, they travelled by coach to Dover. They crossed the Channel by ferry, waving goodbye to the white cliffs and once docked at Calais, they completed the final leg of their journey on to their home for the week: a hotel in the beautiful Opal Coast countryside.

Whilst abroad, the children put their French skills into practice, buying ingredients at a local market to make their own lunch. They also solved clues in French during a treasure hunt through the charming streets of Boulogne-sur-Mer and took part in fun French language lessons at mealtimes. A highlight of the trip was visiting La Coupole, a fascinating World War II museum, where the children deepened their understanding of history. At Étaples War Cemetery, pupils reflected quietly on the sacrifices of the Great War and created grave rubbings of military badges to take home as a keepsake.

A day in beautiful Bruges provided more highlights: admiring the magnificent cathedral, sampling local delicacies in the town square, browsing the famous chocolate shops, and enjoying a scenic boat trip along the canals. On the way back to the hotel, the group visited Ypres, where year 6 pupil Sydney had the honour of laying a wreath during the poignant Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate.

Laying a wreath at the Menin Gate

The final afternoon brought sunshine and fun at the beach, with sandcastles, beach games, and a refreshing splash in the sea.

The last evening was celebrated with “French Night,” a delicious meal featuring Quiche Lorraine, Boeuf Bourguignon, and Éclairs, followed by cheese and bread. For the bravest diners, there was even the chance to try l’escargot! The trip ended with a lively disco— the perfect finale to five incredible days of learning, independence, and new friendships.

The annual Year 6 France residential is just one of a range of residential visits attended by pupils at Caton Primary. Year 3/4 pupils attend an exciting two-day outdoor adventurous activity trip and Year 5 pupils visit London for an action-packed two-day visit.