Careers support inspires Morecambe young carer to study

Future U, which works with schools and colleges across Lancashire to encourage more young people to consider higher education, is running a series of mentoring sessions with young carers to encourage them to apply for higher education when they leave school.
Research shows that young carers are twice as likely to end up out of education, employment or training when they leave school, while one in four young carers says that their caring responsibilities have prevented them from going to university.
For Serena, 15, from Morecambe, her caring duties meant she thought she wouldn’t be able to attend university, until her opinion was changed after visiting the University of Central Lancashire in the spring to find out about what education support was on offer. The mentoring course involved talking to the young carers about the process of applying to university, life while studying, exams and coursework, and how student finance works.
Serena said: “The Future U course has made me think that it would be possible for me to attend higher education and to get a degree in what I want to do and perhaps get a higher qualification after I graduate.”
“I previously thought I would only be able to go to college and not attend university but my aim now, after finishing high school, is to go to college and do a public service course as well as doing a course on criminology. Once I have finished college, I would like to go on to university and study higher criminology.”
Future U’s mentoring sessions, delivered in partnership with Barnardo’s, help young carers to explore ways to overcome their barriers to education, as well as information on the support available to them in applying for university. The sessions allow the young carers to get equal access to the training and development that will guide them in their employment, education, and personal lives.
Rachel Ibram, from the Lancashire Young Carers Service at Barnardo’s, added: “Many of the young carers we support juggle their caring role alongside their education, amongst many other responsibilities, and feel that there is a lot to consider when deciding on their future.
This mentoring programme has allowed them to explore their options and develop new skills in a safe space. The programme has provided our young carers with the opportunity to ask questions of people who have the right information to support them, meet other young carers facing similar challenges and to make the first step in considering their future in further education.”
Oliver Norris, outreach officer at Future U, said: “Caring at a young age is a big responsibility and it’s easy for some young carers to struggle to see how they could live a regular teenage life and go on to study at university and get a degree.
“However, there is plenty of support available for anybody who wants to continue studying and anybody who is keen to find out more can speak to their school teacher or visit our website.”