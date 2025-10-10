‘Busy and exciting’ Preston nursery rated highly by Ofsted

Partou Bluebells Day Nursery and Pre-school in Fulwood, Preston has received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted across all areas of activity.

In her official report, the inspector observes: “Children enjoy their time at the busy and exciting nursery. Children are continually engaged in their play and learning.”

She adds: “Regular activities, such as forest skills sessions, support children's learning in an engaging way, adding to their breadth of experience. Classes such as bilingual singing and music and movement help to support children's early language skills and physical development.”

Sited on Longsands Lane, Partou Bluebells provides high-quality daycare and early years education to families throughout Fulwood, Grange, Ribbleton and surrounding areas.

Its attractive playrooms – including dens, reading corners, exploration stations and sensory areas – are filled with exciting resources which engage and inspire children by embracing their natural interests.

Outside, its large, safe and secure play area allows fresh air fun in all weathers.

In her adjudication, the Ofsted inspector describes Partou Bluebells team members as “positive role models” who “help children to understand how their actions might affect others” and equip them with “the personal and social skills they need to thrive in life.”

She writes: “Staff promote children's communication skills as a focus throughout the nursery. Children enjoy stories, songs and interesting discussions as part of their day. Staff use specific teaching strategies effectively to support children where they need more help to catch up. This means that all children develop competence in their language skills and become confident in their communications.”

The report notes that team members introduce the children to mathematical concepts and vocabulary as they play and, having gained valuable information about each child's prior experiences before they start at nursery, work closely with families as they move through the different rooms and prepare for the move to school.

It continues: “Relationships with parents are strong. Leaders plan a diverse range of sessions for parents to join, such as first aid and archery. Leaders offer parents support for a wide range of parenting and life topics. Staff communicate well with parents and offer different ways and times to chat to suit families' needs. Parents feel involved and included in their children's learning.”

According to the inspector, leaders at Partou Bluebells support team members well in their personal and professional lives, including with the provision of well-targeted training which “helps to maintain high morale and enthusiasm throughout the staff team.”

She writes: “Leaders are receptive to advice and actively seek out the views of parents, staff and children to inform ongoing positive change. Leaders demonstrate commitment to delivering a high standard of care and learning for all children.”

Safeguarding arrangements at the setting are judged to be “effective,” based on “an open and positive culture” that “puts children’s interests first.”

Commenting on the report, Rebecca Shea, Partou Bluebells Nursery Manager, said:

“As the Ofsted inspector highlighted, Partou Bluebells is a happy, vibrant environment where children begin their exciting learning journey.

“We see Bluebells as a hub for learning - not just for children, but for staff and parents too - where curiosity, growth and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do.

“Every member of my team is dedicated to playing an active and meaningful role in this crucial stage of each child’s early development, guiding them with care and intention. Together, we help embed a strong ‘readiness for learning, readiness for life’ approach that runs through our entire curriculum.

“We’re also deeply grateful for the support of our families, who are true partners in making this shared vision a reality.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, added: “Well done to Rebecca and her team.

“Ofsted inspections are rightly thorough including conversations with leaders, team members, families and the children, as well as in-person assessments of the quality of education being provided, a tour of the on-site facilities and a review of documentation.

“The inspector was clearly impressed by everything she saw.”