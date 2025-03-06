Bubble making, beatboxing and a teddy bear hospital among fun activities to teach all the family about life at Lancaster University

Two key community events, both designed to help people explore Lancaster University’s cutting-edge research, experience interactive activities and discover more about its work, are lined up for April.

And this year, for the first time, the Lancaster University Exchange on April 10 – an opportunity for the public to hear more about university activities and ask searching questions – will herald the official start of the ever-popular Campus in the City interactive showcase (on April 11 and 12).

Campus in the City

This year Campus in the City brings some of the university’s research to life with more than 30 free, family-friendly activities, designed to spark curiosity and inspire all ages.

Curious minds of all ages can treat their cuddly toy at the Teddy Bear Hospital, crack a case as a junior detective, play Researcher Guess Who? and tinker with tech to build a games console.

You can explore the art of beatboxing, discover how the tongue works and experience AI-powered Shadowplay, virtual reality, and eye-tracking games.

If that isn’t enough you can get creative with bubble making, clay modelling inspired by Morecambe Bay or learn about the fascinating inventor-poet Humphry Davy, plus so much more.

Visitors will also have the chance to take part in real research and discover how the university’s work shapes everyday life.

There's something for all the family at Campus in the City. Photo by Robin Zahler

This year the emphasis is well and truly on interactive, hands-on activities, linked to the university’s fascinating research, and mind-blowing discoveries.

More Music in Morecambe provides the venue for the first day of Campus in the City (10.30am to 4pm) on Friday April 11 with The Storey in Lancaster providing the city centre venue on Saturday April 12 (10.30am to 4pm).

The two days are packed with exciting experiences, all carefully curated by Lancaster’s researchers, students and staff.

All you need to do is turn up, get involved, and let curiosity lead the way!

Please note not all events are on both days so do check the programme before you visit by going to www.lancs.ac.uk/events/campus-in-the-city

The only activity that does need booking in advance is a family-friendly film screening of animated classic Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind taking place at 2pm at The Gregson Centre in Lancaster.

Seats are free, but limited, so please reserve your place by visiting https://www.trybooking.com/uk/ELPO

Follow Campus in the City on Instagram, Facebook, and X or visit the CITC website for updates.

Lancaster University Exchange

Kicking things off on Thursday April 10 at 5.30pm, the Lancaster University Exchange will take place at The Storey in the city centre ahead of the official Campus in the City launch.

Led by Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University Prof Andy Schofield, the exchange offers a unique opportunity to hear from, and later pose questions to, the university’s senior leaders.

Hear all about the latest research, community initiatives, and the impact the university is making locally and globally.

There will then be a chance to explore some interactive research demonstrations and get a ‘sneak peek’ at the hands-on activities coming to Campus in the City over the following two days and engage with experts in the field.

Everyone is welcome, but the exchange is aimed at those aged 14+. Reserve your free space by visiting https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/78283

Prof Schofield said: “We’re delighted to be holding the events this spring and excited to connect Campus in the City with the Lancaster University Exchange for the first time.

“This is an annual opportunity to engage with our inspirational staff and students, dive deeper into our research, and explore how it’s making a real difference, both locally and globally.

“Whether you’re experiencing hands-on demos or engaging with our senior leaders, these two events are a great way to satisfy your curiosity and see the real-world impact of our research.

“I warmly invite everyone to join us and be part of the events this April. I look forward to seeing you there!”