Bleasdale School in Silverdale receives another 'outstanding' Ofsted report

The school in Silverdale which is part of Lancashire County Council and caters for pupils with profound and multiple learning difficulties currently has 34 pupils on roll.

The inspectors found that “Children receive high-quality individualised care and support from dedicated staff who know them exceptionally well.

"They have continued to improve their skills in communication, socialisation and independence.

Staff and pupils at Bleasdale School in Silverdale are delighted to have been rated 'outstanding' in a recent Ofsted report.

"The experience of staying at the residential provision enhances children’s life opportunities.

"They engage in a variety of activities in the local and wider community.

"Children mix with their peers in well-organised activities.

"This maximises their opportunities to grow and develop and helps to prepare them well for their future adult lives.”