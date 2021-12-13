Big Dig day for Hornby Primary School

Pupils at Hornby St Margaret’s CE Primary School were joined by friends and family to plant thousands of flower bulbs in the school grounds.

Tulips were planted to complement the colourful Reception class outdoor area, hyacinths and crocuses have been scatter-planted around a beautiful oak tree with daffodils and alliums planted to create an impressive ring that will mark the start of a brand-new outdoor education area.

Children were lucky to receive 600 bulbs from Bulbs4Kids who promote the education and health benefits of working in nature across Europe and Canada.

The children at Hornby St Margret’s have joined children in Germany, Sweden, Canada, France and the Netherlands to plant over 1.3 million bulbs!

1000 allium bulbs were donated from Impact Landscape Studio alongside 1200 daffodil bulbs that were purchased using money that the Garden Gang had made through selling jam from fruit grown at school.

It really is possible to see children who might struggle in the classroom thrive outdoors.

When the tulips, crocuses, daffodils, alliums and grape hyacinths start blooming early in the spring, this school garden will be bursting with colour and will provide a home for many different pollinating insects.

Keep your eyes out for more from Hornby St Margaret’s and their green deeds.

The bulb planting is just one of their many endeavours to provide educational and environmental benefits to the children and wider community.

