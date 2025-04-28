Beaumont College Lancaster students take on Gold Duke of Edinburgh residential adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Beaumont College in Lancaster, part of Salutem Care and Education, have completed an action-packed residential trip as part of their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award – and embraced every moment of the challenge.

Beaumont College is a Specialist Post-16 Designated College supporting school leavers and other young people as they prepare for adulthood. The college offers tailored educational pathways, alongside access to intensive support across health, therapy, behaviour, technology and learning.

The residential trip, organised in partnership with the Calvert Trust, saw students take part in a wide range of adventurous and team-building activities in the Lake District – including paddling on Bassenthwaite Lake, archery, climbing, cycling on adapted bikes, and high ropes challenges.

The group demonstrated outstanding teamwork, courage and resilience throughout, with students pushing themselves to try new things and support one another. The trip also included opportunities to wind down, with hydrotherapy, sensory activities, and a celebratory disco to round off the week.

A student on the residential trip

Tutor David Liley who accompanied the group said: “We are incredibly proud of what our students have achieved. They’ve thrown themselves into every activity, challenged themselves, and grown in confidence along the way. It’s been a truly inspiring experience to be part of.”

The Gold Award residential is a key part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and gives young people the chance to develop independence, leadership, and life skills through shared adventure and achievement.