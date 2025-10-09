Bay celebrates a musical milestone at MiSST instrument presentation event

Bay Leadership Academy set the tone for an unforgettable afternoon as Year 7 pupils gathered for a landmark event – the official distribution of musical instruments, courtesy of the school’s innovative partnership with the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST) programme. Over 150 pupils – joined by parents and guardians – filled the auditorium with eager anticipation, ready to embark on their musical journey.

Earlier this year, the school announced its partnership with MiSST, giving incoming Year 7 pupils the opportunity to explore their passion for music through hands-on learning, ensemble practice, and performance opportunities. Endorsed by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber – the creator of hit musicals including Cats and Jesus Christ Superstar – all Year 7 pupils will receive a classical musical instrument on loan and music tuition for the duration of their time in Key Stage 3 (Years 7-9) at no cost to parents.

The presentation event began with a warm welcome from Principal Lee Waring, who expressed his pride at seeing so many young musicians ready to explore their potential. Following this, the MiSST programme was introduced to parents by Teacher of Music Mr Larder, who highlighted its unique approach to instrumental learning. Unlike traditional classroom music lessons, where pupils rotate through short units, MiSST allows pupils to focus on a single instrument for three years, nurturing true competence and musicianship. Attendees also received helpful tips on caring for their instruments, ensuring that each trumpet and clarinet would remain in perfect condition.

The excitement continued as Miss Gillam – the school’s clarinet specialist – took to the stage for a captivating performance of an excerpt from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, giving pupils a taste of the beautiful music they would soon be creating themselves.

The moment everyone had been waiting for followed – the reveal of which forms would play which instruments. Three forms were allocated trumpets, while three forms were presented with clarinets. One by one, each Year 7 pupil stepped onto the stage to receive their instrument, greeted with cheers and applause from their peers and families.

Lessons have already begun, with trumpet tuition every Monday from the school’s trumpet specialist, Mr Boardman, and clarinet tuition every Wednesday with Miss Gillam, alongside additional tuition with their usual class teacher. Pupils are diving into starter pieces, playing as full classes and developing the foundational skills that will enable them to perform confidently both individually and as part of an ensemble.

Looking ahead, there are exciting opportunities on the horizon. A selection of pupils will be chosen to attend a MiSST ‘Play Day’ at Haversham College in Oldham, where they will join other young musicians to perform in a full orchestra – just six weeks after receiving their instruments. Throughout the year, further events, performances and specialist tuition will nurture pupils to grow and showcase their musical talents both inside and outside the school.

Lee Waring, Principal at Bay Leadership Academy, said: “Being the first school in Lancashire to launch the MISST programme marks an exciting chapter in the school’s musical journey. The introduction of structured, world-leading musical education, complete with trumpets and clarinets, will not only elevate our pupils’ academic engagement but also enrich their emotional wellbeing, confidence and sense of community. It’s a wonderful time to be part of our school, where every child has the opportunity to discover the transformative power of music.”

“The sight of Year 7 pupils walking into school, instruments in hand, brimming with pride and anticipation, is wonderful to see."

Mr Larder, Teacher of Music at Bay Leadership Academy, shared his delight at the success of the presentation, saying: “The sight of Year 7 pupils walking into school, instruments in hand, brimming with pride and anticipation, is wonderful to see. It’s equally heartening to witness the support from parents and guardians who are supporting us to nurture their children’s passion for music.”