Award-winning alcohol education programme makes return to Lancaster schools

An award-winning alcohol education programme is to return to Lancaster schools this week.

Smashed will be visiting Our Lady's Catholic College and Central Lancaster High School on Thursday.

The production helps secondary school children understand the facts, causes and consequences of underage drinking.

Now in its 20th year, Smashed has delivered educational performances to students in 38 countries around the world.

By delivering a combination of live theatre performances, interactive workshops and digital experiences, the project educates young people about the dangers of alcohol use.

Alcohol education programme Smashed is now in its 20th year, and gives pupils a lesson on the risks of underage drinking, in an effort to reduce underage drinking and its associated harms among young people.

Combining drama with interactive workshops, Smashed uses professional actors to present a 25 minute performance followed by a 35 minute workshop where participants reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships, an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers, and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol related harm among young people.

Nuno Teles, managing director at Diageo GB, said: “I am so proud that ‘Smashed’ has reached its twentieth year in Great Britain.

"This really is a testament to the incredible impact of the programme worldwide, consistently delivering a fantastic learning experience for young people with a proven significant increase in understanding of the dangers of underage drinking.

‘’At Diageo, we are deeply committed to tackling underage drinking and we hope that the students we are visiting across Lancaster will not only gain valuable insights from the performances, but also leave better informed and prepared to make responsible choices about alcohol.”

Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning, added: “Despite the progress made in reducing underage drinking across Great Britain, it remains crucial to continue reinforcing our message, and our team is eager to engage young people across Lancashire about the ongoing health and social risks of drinking underage.”

For more information on the Smashed programme and its upcoming tour, visit: https://www.smashedproject.org/