Aspiring Lancaster University students are to benefit from a new range of Foundation Year courses that are specially aimed to propel people towards studying degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Delivered through a partnership between Lancaster University and Cardinal Newman College in Preston – one of the country’s highest performing sixth-form colleges – the new Foundation Year courses are designed to help UK students who may have missed out on the standard entry requirements for Lancaster University STEM undergraduate degrees.

Offering a pathway for students to smoothly transition onto an undergraduate degree after their Foundation Year without needing to reapply, the 15 intellectually stimulating and enriching Foundation Year courses provide the subject knowledge and skills needed to bridge the gap between A-levels and undergraduate study.

The courses span STEM disciplines including pharmacology, biology, biomedicine, chemistry, engineering, mathematics and physics.

Students at Lancaster University School of Mathematics in Preston. Photo by Cardinal Newman College

Students will live at Lancaster University but study for their Foundation Year at the state-of-the-art Lancaster University School of Mathematics (LUSoM), based near to Cardinal Newman College in Preston city centre.

Free transport between Lancaster University and Cardinal Newman College for the Foundation Year will be provided.

Foundation Year students are considered as full members of Lancaster University and will enjoy the wide richness of university life alongside their academic foundation studies with accommodation on campus available, access to all the university’s facilities, the Students' Union, eight undergraduate colleges, and all campus clubs, societies and activities.

Students will also benefit from a tailored support package including the opportunity to join the ‘Lancaster Success Programme’ – an award-winning, coaching-led scheme designed to enhance academic and personal development.

Lancaster University School of Mathematics. Photo by Cardinal Newman College

Prof Rebecca Lingwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “This new collaboration with Cardinal Newman, building on the successes of our partnership with the Lancaster University School of Mathematics, will provide excellent opportunities for young people who aspire to study science and technical subjects here at Lancaster University.”

Prof Alisdair Gillespie, Lancaster University’s Academic Dean, said: “Lancaster University is firmly committed to its mission to widen participation in higher education. We have designed these Foundation Year courses to provide fantastic opportunities towards higher education for students who would really like to study STEM courses at Lancaster but perhaps didn’t get the results they were hoping for.

“By teaming up with Cardinal Newman College, providing a great support package, and all the fabulous benefits of student life here in Lancaster, we believe this suite of new Foundation Year courses will provide a great pathway, enabling many more people to study the STEM courses they want to at Lancaster University and taking an important step towards their future career choices.”

Nick Burnham, principal of Cardinal Newman College, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Lancaster University to provide students with a new pathway to access STEM degree courses at such a prestigious institution. Our track record of success in preparing students to flourish in Higher Education will mean that students will progress to Lancaster with all the skills they need to excel on their chosen degree course.”

Applicants for the Foundation Year will need minimum grades of CCC at A-level (or equivalent), with specific GCSE requirements in English, maths and science.

Applications are made through the standard UCAS procedure.

More information about the courses is available by visiting https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/uk-foundation-year/