Pupils, staff and governors of Scotforth St Paul’s CE Primary and Nursery School in Lancaster were joined by invited guests on Monday to celebrate the completion of their recent building project.

The extensive alterations, which have taken more than 18 months to complete - and even caused the A6 to be closed on two occasions – have resulted in much improved facilities for the school.

The governors were delighted to invite members of the Ripley Trust and Blackburn Diocese, who provided the funding for the project, to the grand opening of the school’s new entrance and office space, the newly built Year 2 classroom and the newly created Early Years’ Unit.

This purpose-built unit, with direct access to their own play area and the wider playground, will benefit the children currently in school and for many years to come.

Chas Jacobs opens the new building at Scotforth St Paul's CE Primary School.

As well as representatives from the Ripley Trust and Blackburn Diocese, headteacher Katie Walsh welcomed ex-staff members, parents and governors to the opening, as well as representatives from Cassidy and Ashton and Ashbarn Construction, who oversaw the project.

The children began the prestigious event with some enthusiastic singing, despite the cold weather. Chair of governors Keith Weatherill then thanked all those who had helped and supported in making the building project possible.

Following a blessing by Archdeacon David Picken, local artist Chas Jacobs talked about his time as a pupil at Scotforth St Paul’s before officially opening the new building to a rousing round of applause.

Guests were then invited into school for refreshments and a guided tour led by the Year 6 pupils.

Children and guests watch the official opening of the new building at Scotforth St Paul's CE Primary School.