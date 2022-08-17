Anti-trans protesters stormed Blackpool Library to shout hateful abuse during Drag Queen story hour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video was shared on social media and showed the female activist approach drag queen, Aida H Dee, during her show, holding up a placard and shouting ‘you’ve crossed the line’.

When the children’s entertainer didn’t respond, she became more threatening.

Laura Green was in the audience, when Alison got up to disrupt the show around ten minutes into the story.

Protester storms the drag queen story hour at Blackpool Central Library

Laura said: “She got right up in her face and personal space. She started saying horrid things to her.”

The protester, Alison Hocking, was there with a man and two children - including one in a pram.

Members of Blackpool Central Library had to book for the event and give their names at the door, thenthen the building was closed off to the public once it started.

The man who was live streaming the incident began shouting “Child grooming. You all need to wake up.”

Aida H Dee The Storytime Drag Queen after the story hour in Blackpool

Aida turned away from the abusive couple and didn’t respond, while staff tried to distract the children by singing.

Laura added: “The security staff came over and escorted her, her male partner and children out. After that we carried on with story time.

It was a fantastic event regardless of what happened and I am proud to have been there to support it. The protesters are the only people who put our safety into jeopardy.”

Alison was heard on the video, praising the two children as they were escorted outside, saying ‘well done boys you were absolutely amazing’.

They joined other anti-trans protesters outside the Central Library, including a younger woman who appeared to be crying as she took the pram away from Alison.

Sab Samuel, who performs as Aida H Dee the Storytime Drag Queen, said:

"They used their young child as a trojan horse to get into the library and then disrupt and scare other children and that is just despicable”.

The tour has been met with protests in several venues, including Leeds.

But Sab was presented with flowers and rainbow cakes after the show.