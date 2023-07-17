Alternative education centres in Lancaster mark first anniversary of partnership

Appledore Nursery, a Montessori provider, moved into Lancaster Steiner School's building in 2022 to offer care for the under-fives.

Co-founded by Maialen Galarraga Gallastegui and Aruna Dayal, Appledore is the first Montessori setting in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two organisations say that their philosophies, while different, are complementary. Both use holistic teaching methods that focus on children's love for learning, with an emphasis on nature and the environment.

Staff and children from the Appledore and Steiner centres in Lancaster.

Appledore is also a bilingual setting, with daily language activities in Spanish.

Maialen said: "Although Steiner and Montessori philosophies differ in the way they approach learning, they are very similar in their fundamental values: their child-centredness, the fact that they aim to educate the whole-child so that they develop into well-rounded individuals, their reverence for life and nature, their strong focus on the awe and wonder of discovery and the deeply nurturing relations they foster.

"It is fascinating to be able to explore the similarities and differences between them and understand our strengths together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been participating in Lancaster Steiner School's community events and exchanging ideas and skills from our respective pedagogies.

Outdoor learning is a key part of the setting.

"Some LSS staff have also been working in our classroom bringing in their unique expertise. Our collaboration is deepening as we flesh out how the first generation of children will transition between both settings. We are so pleased to be able to develop this partnership.

"This collaboration makes our combined setting a very unique alternative educational provider which will no doubt bring countless benefits to the community of Lancaster."

Steiner School teacher Katie Flasby said: "We have been delighted to welcome Appledore into our school and are happy that Lancaster parents can access gentle, nurturing care for their children from ages 2.5 through to 11 in one place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appledore also runs a community parent and child group, Garden Explorers, in the school garden on Fridays, open to children of all ages and their carers. Sessions include nature-inspired craft activities, play in the sandpit, logs and climbing frame, and seasonal children’s songs by the fire with popcorn.

Learning through the senses.

Garden Explorers runs term-time only, from 9.15am to 10.45am.

Appledore Montessori is open Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 5.30pm, 45 weeks a year, offering funded places for two-year-olds and three and four-year-olds.

For more information contact [email protected] or call 07731 417396.