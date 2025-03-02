All the schools from across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in February

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 20 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Ofsteds in Lancashire Feb 2025
All the schools across Lancashire with new Ofsted reports in February | Google Maps
2. Rawtenstall Newchurch Church of England Primary School
Report published Feb 4 following an inspection on Jan 8-9. Classed as good for 3 categories, requires improvement for 2. Highlights: warm and nurturing school; pupils behave well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: identify key info children in early years need to learn; new curriculums are not fully emedded so there are gaps in knowledge; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Anchorsholme Primary Academy
Report published Feb 5 following an inspection on Jan 8-9. Classed as good for all categories, bar one outstanding. Highlights: inclusive school; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes teachers do not focus sufficiently well on the most important info that pupils need to learn; handwriting policy. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School
Report published Feb 7 following an inspection on Jan 7-8. Classed as maintaining its good standards. Highlights: caring school where everyone is valued and included; pupils behave and achieve well; wide range of extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: sometimes teachers do not use their checks on pupils’ writing skills well enough. Previous inspection: Good | Google Maps
