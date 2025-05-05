Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 20 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Lancashire Ofsted
All the schools from across Lancashire that received new Ofsted reports in April | Google Maps
2. St George's School A Church of England Academy
Report published Apr 1 following an inspection on Feb 25-26. Ungraded inspection found the school may have improved to outstanding. Highlights: highly ambitious culture where pupils achieve exceptionally well; pupils behave impeccably; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Whitefield Infant School and Nursery
Report published Apr 2 following an inspection on Feb 25-26. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave & achieve exceptionally well; well-crafted curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
4. Al Islah Girls' High School (independent)
Report published Apr 3 following an inspection on March 4-6. Classed as good. Highlights: friendly and welcoming school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on learning; systems to identify, track and monitor those pupils who are weaker readers are underdeveloped. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
