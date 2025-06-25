All the major repairs planned for Lancashire schools over the next year
Roof defects, faulty boilers and potential health and safety issues are amongst the problems that will be rectified using money allocated from the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).
A total of 35 schemes will be undertaken at 30 schools in the Lancashire County Council and Blackpool and Blackpool with Darwen council areas after bids were made to the Department for Education (DfE) for financial support.
The cost of each project has not been revealed – nor the total amount allocated to Lancashire’s trio of local education authorities. However, the county has been awarded a share of the £54m earmarked for the North West during 2025/26 from a £470m nationwide pot.
The funding is in addition to the £16m Lancashire this year received via the annual School Condition Allocations (SCA) distributed to local authorities – £14.5m for the county council and £1.4m and £357K for Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool councils, respectively.
When plans for that cash were set out by Lancashire County Council back in January, the authority acknowledged that it would not be enough to tackle all of the top-priority school maintenance problems in its patch – only those deemed most severe.
CIF funding bids were made to address health and safety risks and buildings in poor condition or those with “compliance” issues in relation to meeting relevant regulations.
WHAT IS BEING DONE WHERE?
The DfE has issued the following descriptions of the works to be funded by the CIF in Lancashire during 2025/26, broken down by district by the Local Democracy Reporting Service:
Blackburn with Darwen
St Wilfrid’s Church of England Academy – external wall cladding replacement
Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School – fire safety improvement works
Queen Elizabeth’s Primary School – electrical safety and statutory compliance works to the infant and junior schools
Blackpool
Roseacre Primary Academy – fire safety and compliance upgrade of fire doors and screens to current regulations; and phase 2 rewiring works to main building
Thames Primary Academy – fire safety and compliance upgrade of fire doors and screens to current regulations
Burnley
Wheatley Lane Methodist Primary School – fire safety and compliance works to address life safety matters
Chorley
Albany Academy – urgent replacement of failed boiler plant and hot water plant to main block
Gillibrand Primary School – fire safety and compliance upgrade of fire doors and screens to current regulations
Highfield Community Primary School – urgent replacement of fire alarm system; electrical safety and compliance urgent electrical rewire of whole school
Southlands High School – electrical safety and statutory compliance, including asbestos removal
St Michael’s Church of England High School – fire safety and compliance upgrade of fire doors and screens to current regulations
Hyndburn
Accrington Huncoat Primary School – replacement of single-glazed timber windows and doors
Oswaldtwistle West End Primary School – replacement of failing roof coverings
Rhyddings, Oswaldtwistle – replacement of failing roof coverings
Lancaster
Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School – structural failure of external walls
Pendle
Colne Lord Street School – site security and safeguarding project
Colne Park High School – replacement of windows and doors
Preston
St. Bernard’s Catholic Primary School, Preston – urgent electrical safety works to prevent health and safety issues
St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Preston – fire safety and compliance works to address life safety matters
St. Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Preston – urgent fire alarm replacement
The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School, Preston – fire safety and compliance works to address life safety matters
Ribble Valley
Clitheroe Royal Grammar School – urgent replacement of failed boiler plant hot water plant and central heating system to main school; urgent replacement of oil-fired boiler plant central heating system to the sixth form site (phase 1)
Rossendale
St. John With St Michael Church of England Primary School, Whitworth – partial mechanical systems refurbishment
South Ribble
Academy@Worden – electrical safety and statutory compliance with asbestos removal; works to renew defective roofs
Leyland Methodist Infant School – essential improvement to address urgent safeguarding issues
Lostock Hall Academy – replacement of life-expired single-glazed curtain walling to school hall and gymnasium
West Lancashire
Maharishi Free School, Ormskirk – urgent fire safety and statutory compliance works
Up Holland High School – urgent heating distribution replacement
Wyre
Baines School, Poulton-le-Fylde – roof repairs to T Block
Hodgson Academy, Poulton-le-Fylde – electrical rewire of main teaching buildings (phase 2); renewal of defective flat roof coverings
Source: Department for Education
