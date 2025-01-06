All the Lancashire schools closed today due to the weather, including in Chorley and East Lancashire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A yellow weather warning is currently in place for heavy rain and also thawing snow which may cause flooding across much of the North West, including Lancashire.
The weather has meant that many primary and secondary schools have been unable to open today, Monday, Janauary 6.
Take a look a the lsit of school closures below, by area, reported by Lancashire County Council.
Burnley
Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School- whole school closure, all day
Burnley Rockwood Nursery SchoolAdverse Weather- whole school closure, all day
Burnley Springfield Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Burnley St Stephen's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Cherry Fold Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Padiham Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Reedley Hallows Nursery School- whole school closure, all day
Ridgewood Community High School- whole school closure, all day
Rosewood Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Shuttleworth College- whole school closure, all day
Unity College- whole school closure, all day
Worsthorne Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Chorley
Brinscall St John's Church of England/Methodist Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Fylde
No unavoidable closures
Hyndburn & Ribble Valley
Accrington Peel Park Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Accrington Peel Park Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Accrington Woodnook Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Gisburn Primary- whole school closure, all day
Mellor St Mary Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Mount Carmel Roman Catholic High School- whole school closure, all day
Oswaldtwistle Moor End Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Oswaldtwistle School- whole school closure, all day
Oswaldtwistle St Andrew's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Rhyddings- whole school closure, all day
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Primary School- whole school closure, all day
St Anne's and St Joseph's RC Primary School- whole school closure, all day
St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School, Accrington- whole school closure, all day
Lancaster
No unavoidable closures
Pendle
Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Barnoldswick CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Barrowford School- whole school closure, all day
Bradley Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Colne Christ Church Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Colne Park Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Colne Primet Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Earby Springfield Primary Schoo- whole school closure, all day
Foulridge Saint Michael and All Angels CofE Va Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Holy Saviour Roman Catholic Primary School, Nelson- whole school closure, all day
Kelbrook Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Lomeshaye Junior School- whole school closure, all day
Marsden Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Nelson St Philip's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Nelson St Philip's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit- whole school closure, all day
Pendle Community High School and College- whole school closure, all day
Pendle Vale College- whole school closure, all day
Pendle View Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Salterforth Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne- whole school closure, all day
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy- whole school closure, all day
Trawden Forest Primary School- whole school closure, all day
West Street Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails or the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Preston
No unavoidable closures
Rossendale
All Saints' Roman Catholic High School- whole school closure, all day
Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Bacup St Saviour's Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Haslingden Hillside Nursery School- whole school closure, all day
Haslingden Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Newchurch St Nicholas Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Northern Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Sharneyford Primary School- whole school closure, all day
St Anne's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
St John's Stonefold Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Stacksteads, Bacup- whole school closure, all day
St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Nursery- whole school closure, all day
St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Haslingden- whole school closure, all day
Water Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Waterfoot Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
South Ribble
No unavoidable closures
St James' Catholic Primary School, Skelmersdale
No unavoidable closures according to LCC but Larkholme Primary School has announced they have had to close today as they have no heatong.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.