Some of the finalists entered the Active Lancashire Awards directly, but many were automatically shortlisted after previously winning awards at local district sports events, including from the recent Preston Sports Awards, Blackpool Active Lives Community Awards and Rossendale Big Connect Club Awards, with the Hyndburn and South Ribble event winners to be added soon.

The shortlist was discussed by a judging panel consisted of Active Lancashire colleagues, including Chief Executive Adrian Leather and board member Zuleikha Chikh, alongside a selection of event sponsors, whilst a guest from Youth Sport Trust was also invited for their knowledge of working with schools and young people.

Winners have been decided and will be announced at an award ceremony at Ewood Park, Blackburn, on November 19.

Active Lancashire Awards shortlist announced, see it here!

One judge, Lynn Bamber, Head of Marketing at Interfloor and both the headline sponsor of the event and sponsor of the Young Achiever category, said: “There has been a lot of worthy candidates. As a large local employer, it’s important that our colleagues and their families have access to activities that cannimprove both their physical and mental health. Judging has highlighted just how much people and groups put into their communities to help residents be active, healthy and happy, and the awards will showcase their good work.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale within the week here.

Take a look at the shortlist below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the judging panel including Active Lancashire’s CEO Adrian Leather (second from left)

Active Workplace of the Year sponsored by Business Health Matters

Sporting NRG (Blackburn)

Blackpool Coastal Housing (Blackpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCLan (Preston)

Land Registry Fylde Office (Fylde)

Club of the Year

LSSA Fishmoor Watersports (Blackburn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Netball Club (Blackpool)

Pendle Forest Orienteers (Burnley)

Chorley Infernos (Chorley)

Freckleton and Warton Running Club (Fylde)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cockerham Juniors FC (Lancaster)

West Craven Warriors (Pendle)

Typhoons RUFC (Preston)

Longridge Netball Club (Ribble Valley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casked Runners (Rossendale)

St Chads Tennis Club (Wyre)

Coach of the Year

David Grierson (Blackburn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Goodwin (Blackpool)

Andy Ellis (Burnley)

Jack Durcan (Chorley)

Ana Blackburn (Fylde)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Nevin (Lancaster)

Steve Clamp (Pendle)

Jayne Billington (Preston)

Steve Duxberry (Rossendale)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Morton (Wyre)

Contribution to Active Communities (Group) sponsored by Progress Housing Group

Z’s Defence Academy (Blackburn)

Blackpool Football Therapy (Blackpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karly’s Angels (Burnley)

Wes Partington (Fylde)

Morecambe Community Runners (Lancaster)

Philip Wright Crown Green B Club (Pendle)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Network Outreach Network (Ribble Valley)

Together We Can Do (Wyre)

Contribution to Active Communities (Individual)

Stuart Parker + Peter Sculpher (Blackburn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Barrot (Blackpool)

Ted Pemberton (Burnley)

Sheila McCully (Chorley)

Amanda Jurin (Fylde)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Nevin (Lancaster)

Paul Cotterill (West Lancashire)

Julie Brooks (Wyre)

Health and Wellbeing Award sponsored by Calico and Spark

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Billy Project CIC (Blackburn)

Jobs Friends & Houses Recovery Organisation (Blackpool)

Justine Taylor (Burnley)

Victoria Danson (Chorley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Noble (Fylde)

Rose Simpson (Lancaster)

Energybodi (Rossendale)

Craig Baxter (West Lancashire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Rothwell (Wyre)

Jimmy Armfield Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by the Cardboard Box Company

Linda Crook (Blackburn)

Gabrielle Towell (Blackpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Keene (Burnley)

Gerry Gregoire (Fylde)

Sue Penrith (Preston)

Steve Ramsbottom (Rossendale)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Nelson (West Lancashire)

Primary School of the Year

Avondale Primary School (Blackburn)

Holy Family (Blackpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padiham Primary School (Burnley)

St Josephs Withnell Primary School (Chorley)

Clifton Primary School (Fylde)

Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School (Lancaster)

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrew’s CE Primary School (Preston)

Breck Primary School (Wyre)

Secondary School of the Year

Park Community Academy (Blackpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coal Clough Academy (Burnley)

St Michaels CE Academy (Chorley)

Lytham St Annes High School (Fylde)

Christ The King Catholic High School (Preston)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garstang Community Academy (Wyre)

Uniting Lancashire Award

Grace Moss (Blackburn)

Together We Can Do (Blackpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padiham Library Walks (Burnley)

Lancashire TAAG (Chorley)

Together We Can Do (Fylde)

Volunteer of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zohra Sarfraz (Blackburn)

Jenny Morris (Blackpool)

Jacob Scott (Blackpool)

John Buchanan (Burnley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Brewer (Chorley)

Rose Simpson (Lancaster)

Sue Sinclair (Fylde)

David Clamp (Pendle)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Tack (Preston)

Olivia Lomax (Rossendale)

Susan Ashton (Wyre)

Young Achiever of the Year sponsored by Interfloor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Moss (Blackburn)

Owen Boyes (Blackpool)

Liberty Heap (Burnley)

Adnan Miakhel (Chorley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Doran (Fylde)

Charlotte Holmes (Pendle)

Nathan Holmes (Preston)

Haris Bosworth-Hussein (Ribble Valley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Webster (Rossendale)