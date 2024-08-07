A Level Results Day Lancashire: what to expect and what are the next steps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next week thousands of students across Lancashire will open up their highly anticipated A level results but what can they expect from the day and what are the next steps? Take a look at our explainer below.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is A-level results day?

Students across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland who sat their A Level exams throughout May and June will be able to get their results on Thursday, 15 August, this year.

What can you expect on the day?

Unless you specially arranged to receive your results by post or your school has told you otherwise, your results should be available to pick up from your school or college sometime in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will need to check with your school what time it opens as each school may be different.

Results will be given to you in a sealed envelope and it is up to you whether to open it at school or at home.

A-Level results day is on Thursday, August 15 this year. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images | Getty Images

What can you do if you think there’s a problem with your grades?

If your grades are much lower than you expected, you can appeal them with the exam board.

It is usually the school itself that puts in the appeal so once you have decided that is what you wish to do, set up a meeting with leadership or your school’s careers counsellor immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a priority service available for students with a university offer waiting so if you need a priority review, you must take action as soon as possible to avoid missing your exam board’s deadline on this.

If you still have concerns after the exam’s marking has been reviewed, your school can also appeal the initial review and the exam board will look over it again and make a final call.

If you still have concerns after that, the final step is to appeal to Ofqual who will look over the exam board’s marking to make sure it meets their standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does it cost to appeal you results?

If you request a review and your grade is changed as a result, you will not be charged.

However if your grade does not change then you will be chargedt - and these can sometimes be fairly expensive.

Read More 22 schools across Lancashire learned how Ofsted inspectors rate their setting in July

What’s the next step for students wanting to go on to university?

Your A Level results will be passed on directly to UCAS so if you already have a university offer and your grades meet their conditions, then your place will be confirmed and the university will then let you know what your next steps should be.

If you don’t get the grades you needed, or you applied late, UCAS will automatically enter you into Clearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also use the service if you’ve changed your mind about what you want to study, and want to look at your options.

You can read more advice on how to tackle Clearing here.

The government has issued some advice for parents and carers supporting students as they receive their exams results.

You can read that here.