A-level Results Day 2022: Young people in Lancaster and Morecambe congratulated

Lancaster Royal Grammar School’s largest ever Sixth Form year group are celebrating record-breaking A-level results.

Students achieved the school’s highest ever proportion of A* and A grades (62.9 per cent), with more than three-quarters of all exams were graded B or above (76.9 per cent). Almost one third (32.8 per cent) of exams were awarded the very top A* grade, again exceeding previous records. Thirty-two students achieved at least three A* grades or the Pre-U equivalent.

This is the year group whose GCSE exams were cancelled in 2020, and whose Sixth Form years included restrictions and remote learning.

A-level students at LRGS collect their results.

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said, “Our Sixth Formers deserve huge congratulations for the hard work that has gone into these fabulous results. We are very proud of every single one of them for their achievements.”

“Today is about celebrating the hard work of all our students who have achieved so much despite the challenges of the past two years. Some of them have come through difficult personal circumstances to achieve very impressive results. It is fabulous to see them gaining the recognition they deserve, which will open the doors to exciting opportunities ahead.”

“This wonderful group of students have set a great example of academic achievement, extra-curricular commitment and leadership within the school. We are delighted at their success.”

At Dallam School, head Rachael Williams said it had been a “trying time” for students and staff over the last two years.

Dallam School.

She said: “Cumbrian schools are proud to serve our children, their families and the communities they come from. Over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic this, for sustained periods, has been a trying time for both students and staff.

"The achievements of the students are all the more special given the challenges they faced while studying over the last two years. We congratulate them all on the manner in which they have coped in these quite extraordinary times.

“The majority of students will be pleased with their results and will have the keys to go onto to their anticipated destinations in September. Their results reflect their hard work, their dedication and the support they received from their teachers and families.

“The adaptations to the exam series this year have allowed for the students to take their exams in a manner as close to a normal year as possible. Whilst these changes were not always ideal, the students should be rightly proud of their grades and should in no way think they are diminished by the small number of changes they were afforded.

LRGS head Dr Chris Pyle with students collecting their A-level results.

“It is only right that we recognise that the variability in how students and schools were affected by Covid-19 means that any meaningful comparison between schools is simply inappropriate. It is for this reason that we would caution against such comparisons and instead encourage everyone to focus on the success of our students and celebrate their achievements as individuals with their own story to tell.

“We congratulate all the young people on their achievements today and wish them all every success in the future.

“Our students, the children of our wonderful county and schools are also more than the sum of their grades and so today we want to celebrate the individuals who have shone for all sorts of reasons.”

Pleasing results were achieved by many including:

Eban Cole (A*, A*, B)

Benjamin Grecic (A*, A, A)

Angus Knight (A, A, A, A)

Lucy Rowe (A, A, A)

Maya Schofield (A, A, B)

County Coun Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: "I'd like to congratulate all our students for their hard work over the past two years, and thank the teaching staff who have supported them during these turbulent times.

"It is important to acknowledge that these young people are the first to sit formal exams since the start of the pandemic. They have shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity, and should be incredibly proud of themselves, regardless of their A-level results.

"If you did not get the grades you wanted or expected, then please do not think all is lost. You do have options and there is help available.

"I wish our young people every success as they enter this next chapter in their lives, wherever that may be."

Advice and support are available for young people whose results aren't as hoped for. Young people are urged to contact the university or higher education provider they had planned to attend and discuss the options available to them.

Anyone who is not happy with their grades is advised to ask their school sixth form or college about their appeals process.

Students can also contact Talkzone, part of Lancashire County Council's youth services. Talkzone has trained advisers who can talk to students, in confidence, about their exam results and anything else that might be concerning them.

The service can be accessed by telephone, email, text and webtalk. It is available from 2pm to 10pm every day, including weekends and Bank Holidays.

Young people can call Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text on 07786 511 111 or email [email protected]