A fascinating journey through cinema's golden moments

Lancaster University is set to roll out the red carpet for Reel Conversations, the second event in its public lecture series, taking place as part of the Bay International Film Festival.

Led by Professor Sir Christopher Frayling, the evening will offer an exclusive glimpse into cinema history through his personal conversations with Hollywood legends like Alfred Hitchcock, Doris Day, and Clint Eastwood, along with insights from decades in film criticism, art, and broadcasting.

Audiences can expect a range of captivating stories, from Sir Christopher’s candid chats with these cinematic icons to his creative exchanges with visionary production designer Ken Adam. Adding a twist of history, Sir Christopher will also explore the real-life impact of Lawrence of Arabia, revealing the surprising ways this historic figure has influenced film and world events.

Professor Sir Christopher Frayling is a celebrated British educationalist and writer, widely respected for his contributions to the study of popular culture.

Christopher Frayling University of Bath

Author of 25 books and numerous articles, as well as exhibition catalogues on contemporary and modern art, design, film, and intellectual history, he has also written and presented television series such as The Art of Persuasion on advertising and Strange Landscape on the Middle Ages. Knighted in 2000 for his contributions to art and design education, he also holds the title of Professor Emeritus at Lancaster University’s Institute for Contemporary Arts.

Book your free ticket ( www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/67188?) for the talk on Tuesday 19 November 6.30-8pm at The Platform in Morecambe - it promises to be an entertaining evening! There’s also a free drinks reception after, perfect for mingling and chatting about the talk.