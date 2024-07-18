53 fantastic Carnforth High School pictures are sure to bring back memories

This gallery of pictures from our archive features photos taken at Carnforth High School.

The pictures showcase award winning pupils and teachers, a reunion, theatre performance and a visit from the Secretary of State for Education.

We hope past and present pupils, teachers and parents will enjoy them.

Year 7, 8 and 9 Gym & Dance Club members strike a pose prior to their performance of 'Pandora's Box' for visiting local primary schools.

Year 7, 8 and 9 Gym & Dance Club members strike a pose prior to their performance of 'Pandora's Box' for visiting local primary schools. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Former pupils and staff of Carnforth Secondary School with pupils from Carnforth High School who organised a 50th anniversary afternoon tea party at the school.

Former pupils and staff of Carnforth Secondary School with pupils from Carnforth High School who organised a 50th anniversary afternoon tea party at the school. Photo: Nigel Slater

Year 11 pupils from Carnforth High School who performed a six hour music day and evening concert at the school involving 16 bands as part of their BTEC Music project.

Year 11 pupils from Carnforth High School who performed a six hour music day and evening concert at the school involving 16 bands as part of their BTEC Music project. Photo: Garth Hamer

Terry Wood, Stephen Taylor, Alan Swindlehurst, Alan Farrar, Michael Carr and Ernie Keates at a Carnforth High School 50th anniversary event.

Terry Wood, Stephen Taylor, Alan Swindlehurst, Alan Farrar, Michael Carr and Ernie Keates at a Carnforth High School 50th anniversary event. Photo: Nigel Slater

