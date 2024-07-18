53 fantastic Carnforth High School pictures are sure to bring back memories

The pictures showcase award winning pupils and teachers, a reunion, theatre performance and a visit from the Secretary of State for Education.
We hope past and present pupils, teachers and parents will enjoy them.
Year 7, 8 and 9 Gym & Dance Club members strike a pose prior to their performance of 'Pandora's Box' for visiting local primary schools. Photo: Steve Pendrill
Former pupils and staff of Carnforth Secondary School with pupils from Carnforth High School who organised a 50th anniversary afternoon tea party at the school. Photo: Nigel Slater
Year 11 pupils from Carnforth High School who performed a six hour music day and evening concert at the school involving 16 bands as part of their BTEC Music project. Photo: Garth Hamer
Terry Wood, Stephen Taylor, Alan Swindlehurst, Alan Farrar, Michael Carr and Ernie Keates at a Carnforth High School 50th anniversary event. Photo: Nigel Slater
