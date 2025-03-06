32 pictures of your cute kids as Lancaster and Morecambe schools celebrate World Book Day

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
It was World Book Day today and you didn’t let us down with your many fantastic photos of your children dressed as book characters.

It is traditional for children to dress up as their favourite character for the annual event, which aims to promote reading for pleasure.

Here is just a small selection of the numerous photos shared with us on our Facebook pages throughout the day.

Bella Jackson's little Paddington Bear.

Emily Metcalfe shared this photo of Esmeè (7) as Little Red Riding Hood, Valencia (4) as Elsa, Dolly (3) as Jessie, and Walter (2) as Dennis the Menace.

Janine Lambert shared this photo of Joseph as The Mad Hatter.

Lucy Benson shared her Little Miss Sunshine and Super Mario.

