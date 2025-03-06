32 pictures of your cute kids as Lancaster and Morecambe schools celebrate World Book Day

It is traditional for children to dress up as their favourite character for the annual event, which aims to promote reading for pleasure.
Here is just a small selection of the numerous photos shared with us on our Facebook pages throughout the day.
1. World Book Day 2025
Bella Jackson's little Paddington Bear. Photo: submit
2. World Book Day 2025
Emily Metcalfe shared this photo of Esmeè (7) as Little Red Riding Hood, Valencia (4) as Elsa, Dolly (3) as Jessie, and Walter (2) as Dennis the Menace. Photo: submit
3. World Book Day 2025
Janine Lambert shared this photo of Joseph as The Mad Hatter. Photo: submit
4. World Book Day 2025
Lucy Benson shared her Little Miss Sunshine and Super Mario. Photo: submit