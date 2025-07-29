We’ve scoured all the sixth forms and colleges across the county, and analysed their progress score for A levels.

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at a school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England.

These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.

Take a look at the 21 Lancashire schools and colleges with the best A level progress scores below...

1 . Best Lancashire schools/colleges for A-levels The 21 best Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-Level performance

2 . Alder Grange School The Rossendale school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.2 which is average.

3 . Scarisbrick Hall School The Ormskirk school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.18 which is average.