20 adorable pictures of this year's nursery school leavers in Lancaster and Morecambe

We think you’ll agree these pictures marking a momentous occasion in the children’s lives are incredibly cute.
And we’re sure all the proud parents and other family members will enjoy looking at them.
1. 2025 Nursery Graduates
Appletree Nursery, Lancaster. Photo: staff
2. 2025 Nursery Graduates
Bare Necessities, Morecambe. Photo: staff
3. 2025 Nursery Graduates
Bolton-le-Sands Pre-school, Carnforth. Photo: staff
4. 2025 Nursery Graduates
Brookdale Nursery, Lancaster. Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.