Eleanor D’Arcy, 24, and Callum Murphy-Barltrop, 25, students at the STOR-i Centre for Doctoral Training at Lancaster University, have reached the finals of the STEM for BRITAIN awards, organised by the Parliamentary & Scientific Committee.

Selected from hundreds of applicants, both students are finalists in the mathematics category and could win a gold, silver or bronze medal along with a £1500, £1000 and £750 cash prize respectively.

The students will present their research to politicians and a panel of expert judges, and be judged against dozens of other scientists’ research in the only national competition of its kind.

Lancaster PhD students, Eleanor D'Arcy and Callum Murphy-Barltrop are presenting their research at Parliament on Monday, for the finals of the STEM for BRITAIN awards.

Callum’s research is on “the importance of combined extreme events for nuclear regulation” and Eleanor’s her “novel methodology for extreme sea level Estimation”.

Callum, from Bristol said, “I am delighted to have been selected as one of the finalists in the mathematical sciences category! I applied to STEM for BRITAIN because I believe in the importance of bridging the gap between policymaking and high-quality scientific research.

“It will also be a great opportunity to meet the other finalists, along with my local MPs from both Lancaster and Bristol!”

Eleanor, from Bradford, added : “I feel truly honoured to present to, and discuss my research with, Members of Parliament and Government officials.

“Given the potential impact of my work, given the urgency of climate change concerns and rising sea levels, it will be highly beneficial for me to gain an insight into how Parliament deals with such scientific issues.”

Stephen Metcalfe MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, said: ““This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.