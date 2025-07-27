We’ve scoured all the sixth forms and colleges across the county, and analysed their progress score for A levels.
These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at a school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England.
These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.
Take a look at the 17 Lancashire schools and colleges with the worst A level progress scores below...
1. Worst Lancashire schools & colleges for A-Levels
Take a look at the 17 worst Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-Level performance | Google Maps
2. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy
The Lancaster school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.11 which is below average. | Google Maps
3. Accrington St Christopher's Church of England High School
The Accrington school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average. | Google Maps
4. Runshaw College
The Leyland college has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average. | Google Maps
