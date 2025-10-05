I asked AI for the 15 most famous people from Lancashire & this is who it said

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Lancashire can boast being the home and birthpalce of so many stars but I asked AI who it thinks are the most famous?

From actors to singers to sports stars, there’s certainly no shortage of talent right here in Lancashire.

With this in mind, I asked AI to name the 15 most famous people from Lancashire - excluding those who are sadly no longer with us.

There was a little bit of a mix up at first - I had to tell ChatGPT that I did not want stars from the Greater Manchester and Merseyside towns that have not been Lancashire since 1972- but we got there in the end!

So, here are the most well-known faces from across Lancashire, according to AI and why ChatGPT thinks they’re so influential.

See who AI thinks are the most famous people from Lancashire

1. Most famous Lancashire stars according to AI

See who AI thinks are the most famous people from Lancashire | Various

Photo Sales
Born: Burnley, Lancashire. Known for: BBC Radio 1 DJ, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! runner-up. Why ranked #15: Popular with younger audiences, major UK radio/TV exposure.

2. Jordan North (15)

Born: Burnley, Lancashire. Known for: BBC Radio 1 DJ, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! runner-up. Why ranked #15: Popular with younger audiences, major UK radio/TV exposure. | Getty Images for SXSW London

Photo Sales
Born: Preston. Known for: ITV newsreader and presenter. Why ranked #14: Respected journalist with national platform.

3. Ranvir Singh (14)

Born: Preston. Known for: ITV newsreader and presenter. Why ranked #14: Respected journalist with national platform. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Born: Ormskirk. Known for: Impressionist, Dead Ringers. Why ranked #13: Long-time UK comedy figure.

4. Jon Culshaw (13)

Born: Ormskirk. Known for: Impressionist, Dead Ringers. Why ranked #13: Long-time UK comedy figure. | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireChatGPTSingersTalent
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice