Here's what to expect from the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show as it gets underway this weekend

The three-day show, which began today (Friday) in the grounds of Salesbury Hall, Ribchester, is the first since 2019, having succumbed to Covid-19 restrictions last year.

“We took the decision in March that if we could run the show, we would. We wouldn’t take the easy way out by cancelling”, said show chairman Colin Mustoe.

He added: “It’s fantastic to see everybody back. The local community needs it - we have to get back to some kind of normality. So many people depend on shows for their living.

A bird of prey at this year's Royal Lancashire Show

“Most people are now double-jabbed, and it’s outside and as safe as it can possibly be.”

Mr Mustoe praised the efforts of a “very sterling bunch of volunteers” and sponsors, saying: “It costs over £180,000 to stage and without sponsors that wouldn’t be possible.”

He added: “There are a lot of exciting things going on this weekend and it’s great to see.

“For a number of years, the farming community turned its back on the show, but now we’ve got them back and we have some fantastic shows and entries.”

Thwaites horses at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show 2021. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There are more than 1,000 entries this year into various livestock competitions, including cattle and sheep.

Show jumping prizes on offer this year incldue £7,500 on Saturday and £6,000 on Sunday. There will also be qualifiers for the Horse of The Year Show.

There are are also more than 100 exhibitor stands selling everything from special gins to country clothes, as well as a children’s play village, a falconry show, medieval jousting,

showjuping, a Shetland pony ‘Grand National’, livestock displays, dog agility competitions, a ferret display and a classic car and tractor display among many attractions.

Action from the Shetland Pony Grand National at the the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show 2021. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There will also be a Lifestyle Marquee with a centre stage and batr, hosted by the Whalley Wine Shop.

Guests will be able to enjoy fashion shows, make up and hair demonstrations, a wide range of musical entertainment from The Jelly Roll Band, Wal and Dave and Georgia May. There will even be a yoga class with Tessa Clemson.

Mr Mustoe said the Show, which is a charity, was able in 2019 to “put something back into the community” and donated £5,000 to the Air Ambulance charity.

He said they hoped to be able to make a charitable donation again this year.

Charlie Turnbull tries out a vintage tractor at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show 2021. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Tickets are available online or on the gate. Visit: http://www.royallancashireshow.co.ukDogs are welcome to attend and there if free parking.