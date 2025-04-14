You are invited to an inaugural lecture at Lancaster University

Lancaster University’s Faculty of Health and Medicine is hosting an inaugural lecture by an Honorary Clinical Chair.

An inaugural lecture is a distinguished academic event, providing a unique opportunity for newly appointed professors to share their pioneering research, highlight their achievements in research, innovation, engagement, and teaching, and showcase the societal impact of their work.

The lecture is by Prof Vishnu Chandrabalan, Consultant Surgeon and Head of Data Science at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Professor Vishnu Chandrabalan - July 10 https://lancaster-uk.libcal.com/event/4364858

Prof Chandrabalan is a Consultant Surgeon and Head of Data Science at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. He also serves as the Chief Clinical Information Officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Secure Data Environment which aims to utilise data to improve health outcomes in the region.

With dual expertise as both a practicing clinician and passionate technologist, he leads multiple large-scale digital initiatives that have transformed healthcare data utilisation for research across the region.

His team have established one of NHS's first Kubernetes-based research and analytics environments and, working closely with Professor Jo Knight, he has extended the collaboration with Lancaster University from data science to research software engineering.

He spearheads the region's data harmonisation efforts for Real World Evidence (RWE), which earned his team the prestigious Health Data Research UK Team of the Year award for their exceptional contribution to healthcare analytics and data standardization. He is a member of the UK's first RWE network as well as the global OHDSI RWE network.

His leadership has secured over £4m in competitive funding, enabling his team to build critical data and analytics infrastructure that serves both research analytics and operational intelligence.

The lecture will take place in HI One from 5.30-7.30pm.