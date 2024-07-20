Wonders of the Bay provide ‘heart, hands and head’ approach to exciting, new teaching resource

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From the rich and varied marine, bird and plant life to the shifting sands, water rhythms and beach life of Morecambe Bay, a brand-new set of teaching resources, launched this month, is designed to help local young people feel empowered to be change-makers.

This inspirational initiative is part of the Morecambe Bay Curriculum movement, a partnership between Lancaster University, Lancaster and Morecambe College, Eden Project and University of Cumbria.

The work, which has been funded by Lancaster University, with support from Lancaster and Morecambe College and the Edge Foundation, weaves themes of sustainability and a sense of place into everyday teaching around the Bay.

Professor Gordon Walker with teaching colleague Helen Marsland, exploring rhythms of the Bay

Designed and crafted by teachers and academics in the Bay region to bring together best practices in teaching, ‘Resources for our Bay: Place, Sustainability, Environment and Hope’, also captures aspects of human nature, human connections and travel.

Specifically created for early years, primary, secondary, further education and special educational needs and disabilities teaching, the cleverly themed resources lend themselves to indoor and outdoor classroom teaching.

More than 40 educators and University academics and researchers were paired up, through their similar interests and specialist knowledge, to work closely together to research, inspire, develop and fashion the new suite of resources.

The result is a set of 16 exciting and innovative resources which offer opportunities for localised place-based teaching and learning.

Our Lady’s Catholic College pupils turn their hand to rewilding the school grounds

The resources adopt a ‘head, heart and hands’ approach, which involves gaining knowledge, developing emotional connections and acquiring new skills. They have been designed to engage learners across all phases of education.

Teachers and educators worked closely with university researchers to design the wide range of resources – 16 carefully researched and crafted teaching packs - which bring the work to life.

The topics include:

· Understanding the World – encouraging communication and language development for early years children by facilitating storytelling with puppets who go on amazing adventures in the Bay

· The King’s Guide to the Sands – encouraging primary children to examine the role, its purpose, and its importance. They are encouraged to imagine an actual Bay crossing and to think about the impact of the advent of the railway on the area.

· Flight Investigations: Curlews vs the Airbus Air380-800 – supporting secondary design and technology students to explore local birdlife, the principles of flight, sustainability of aircraft design and how to create solutions that care for our planet.

A special ‘resource roadshow’ will tour educational establishments in the Bay area next year to promote the new tools.

Pro-Vice Chancellor for Engagement at Lancaster University Sarah Kemp said: “I know from conversations with teachers how important it is to have relevant, relatable and reliable environment knowledge when discussing climate, sustainability and nature. I hope that the resources in this pack support the important work to continue in classrooms across the whole Bay.”

Principal and CEO of Lancaster and Morecambe College Daniel Braithwaite added: “The genuine collaboration at the heart of the MBC has resulted in professionals across all facets of education coming together to develop a range of excellent resources that highlight the wonders of our natural world and how changes to behaviours can positively influence our approach to sustainability.”

The Morecambe Bay Curriculum is a collective approach to tackling the climate emergency and creating opportunities for young people.

It provides green skills, knowledge and values required by businesses and communities to respond to climate emergencies.

The launch took place at the Morecambe Bay Curriculum Conference, held at Lancaster University this month, when more than 200 attendees from schools, colleges and organisations from across The Bay took part in talks, workshops and networking.

Find out more about the Morecambe Bay Curriculum and this community-curated, place-based approach to teaching on the website: https://lnkd.in/e_xAVyDs