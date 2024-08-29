Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The bringing of this property to the market presents a wonderful opportunity to develop your dream home in a stunning, secluded location commanding panoramic views across Morecambe Bay.

Set in over 1.1 acres of its own grounds and surrounded by a protective screen of mature trees, H&H Land & Estates bring Windy Harbour to the market, a 1930’s style two bedroomed detached house whose simple description cannot come close to doing justice to its astonishing location or this property’s huge potential for development.

Within easy reach of Windermere, Cartmel and the M6, Windy Harbour offers irresistible possibilities for a visionary buyer to develop the existing house or to design and build a home, with the necessary permissions, that will make the most of the site and its all-encompassing views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the well-known amenities and facilities offered by the coastal town of Grange-over-Sands, including the railway station are all within reasonable walking distance.

Windy Harbour

Windy Harbour is For Sale by Private Treaty at a Guide Price of £550,000

H&H Land & Estates’ Consultant Director & Chartered Surveyor, Colin Tomlinson sums up the unique appeal of the property in two words – location and potential. “There are very few properties that come to the market in this area that offer the potential to create your own dream home in such a dramatic location. The views to the south are breath taking, the picturesque South Lakes village of Cartmel is on your doorstep to the west, and just a few miles to the north is Windermere, and you’re right in the heart of the Lakes.

“And in this remarkable location there is a blank canvas ready and waiting for an inspired buyer to create their own masterpiece. The location and the potential have to be seen to be appreciated properly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house at Windy Harbour currently offers a well-presented two-bedroomed accommodation and a bathroom above a kitchen and single lounge with a family bathroom on the ground floor. There is a double length single garage attached to the side of the house, and a gravel drive offers parking room for several vehicles.

Windy Harbour is for sale with no onward chain and can be viewed by appointment with H&H Land & Estates. For full particulars and to arrange a viewing please contact the H&H Land & Estates Staveley office on 01539 721375, or email [email protected].