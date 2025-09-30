Westleigh Lodge Care Home and Westleigh High School create dementia-friendly garden mural

HC-One’s Westleigh Lodge Care Home in Leigh, Lancashire, is delighted to unveil a vibrant new mural in its dementia-friendly garden, created in partnership with students from Westleigh High School’s Art Department.

While the garden at Westleigh Lodge had already been thoughtfully designed to support residents living with dementia, one large white wall stood out as needing some colour and warmth. Home Manager Christina Dale and Deputy Manager Adele Prescott reached out to Westleigh High School, and the school’s Art Department was eager to take on the project.

The design of the mural was developed through discussions in resident and relatives’ meetings, ensuring it reflected the interests and ideas of those who would enjoy it most. Year 10 Art students, accompanied by Mrs. Gregory (Head of Art) and Miss Hesketh (Teacher of Art), began transforming the blank wall into a colourful feature.

The mural has quickly become a focal point in the garden, sparking conversations among residents, families, and visiting professionals. Not only has it brightened the outdoor space, but it has also provided valuable experience for the students, who are incorporating the project into their GCSE coursework.

Students from Westleigh High School’s Art Department at HC-One’s Westleigh Lodge Care Home painting art mural wall

Home Manager Christina Dale shared her gratitude: "It has made such a difference to our garden area. The mural is very bright and colourful, and it’s wonderful to sit in the garden and talk about it with residents and families. We would like to thank everyone involved at Westleigh High School for creating such an excellent piece of work."

Deputy Manager Adele Prescott added: "Working in partnership with our local school has been such a positive experience, benefiting both our residents and the students. We are truly thankful to Mrs. Gregory, Miss Hesketh, and the talented Year 10 students for bringing our wall to life."

The mural has received glowing feedback from residents’ families and visiting professionals, many of whom have commented on how it beautifully completes the garden and enhances the welcoming atmosphere at Westleigh Lodge.

For more information about HC-One care homes in your area, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.