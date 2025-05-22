Virtuoso Anglo-Irish Folk Band "Flook" Celebrating The Release Of Their New Album "Sanju" at Brewery Arts, Kendal.

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Friday 6th June, Brewery Arts, 122A Highgate, Kendal. LA9 4HE. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £22.50. Box Office: 01539 725133.

There is an ever-present abundance of individual virtuosity amongst Flook’s four members, but there is also something wholly unique when this iconic Anglo-Irish band step on stage together, their playing always an intuitive, almost symbiotic, exchange between the various flutes, whistles, frets and skins.