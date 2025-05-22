Virtuoso Anglo-Irish Folk Band "Flook" Celebrating The Release Of Their New Album "Sanju" at Brewery Arts, Kendal.

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:40 BST

Friday 6th June, Brewery Arts, 122A Highgate, Kendal. LA9 4HE. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £22.50. Box Office: 01539 725133.

There is an ever-present abundance of individual virtuosity amongst Flook’s four members, but there is also something wholly unique when this iconic Anglo-Irish band step on stage together, their playing always an intuitive, almost symbiotic, exchange between the various flutes, whistles, frets and skins.

Sanju is a timely reminder at this landmark juncture of what a potent artistic force Flook still remain, in their perpetual push to grow creatively - fondly acknowledging where they've come from while reaching outward and forward, their hunger for innovation burning brighter than ever.

