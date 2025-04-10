UK's first ‘eco-castle’ shows ‘heat pump pride’ as Brits encouraged to swap boilers for heat pumps

Standing proudly in the Lake District for over 800 years, Muncaster Castle has witnessed countless innovations come and go—but its latest may be its most significant yet. Known as the UK's first ‘eco-castle’, the castle is heated by a ground source heat pump, proving that historic homes can embrace sustainability without compromising structural integrity of the castle.

Ewan Frost-Pennington, Director of Operations at Muncaster Castle, said: "Muncaster is proud to be known as the UK's first eco castle! The heat pump has made a world of difference, keeping the castle warm and cosy without the usual heating headaches. Unlike traditional heating systems, the heat pump maintains a stable temperature around the clock without breaking the bank. This isn't just great for comfort—it's essential for preserving our priceless artefacts, books, paintings, and even the structural integrity of the castle itself. It's been such a game-changer for our historic homes I hope it reaches its potential with all UK homes!"

Ian Morrison, Director of Policy and Evidence at Historic England, added: "There's a common misconception that older buildings can't accommodate modern, sustainable heating solutions, but that's simply untrue. At Historic England, we actively support homeowners and custodians of historic properties seeking to reduce carbon emissions with technologies like heat pumps and solar panels. Done thoughtfully and carefully, these solutions can make homes more energy-efficient and protect our heritage by ensuring they remain viable places to live in the future."

Muncaster Castle most recently provided a stunning backdrop to the new ‘Pride & Prejudice’ campaign which was fronted by model and sustainability champion Daisy Lowe. The government campaign highlighted the benefits heat pumps can bring, such as creating a warm and cosy environment, while encouraging homeowners to take advantage of the UK government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

As part of the campaign, new survey revealed that Brits are swapping scepticism for celebration as heat pumps become the latest home innovation to shed their ‘prejudice’ and gain ‘pride’.

Heat pumps ranked among the top 10 home innovations that people initially felt sceptical about but now proudly embrace, alongside air fryers (32%), solar panels (13%) or electric vehicles (14%).

21% of Brits cited government grants as a key factor in changing their minds about heat pumps (aka ‘Freebie Pride!’), while nearly 3 in 10 (28%) highlighted lower energy bills (‘Wallet Pride!’).

While nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents who have a heat pump installed at home or know what a heat pump is are warming up to the idea of a heat pump an additional 22% are quietly impressed, 11% are already proud heat pump converts who will tell anyone who listens.

Heat pump demand is surging with applications for the scheme in January up 79% on the same month in 2024. According to data from the Heat Pump Association, sales of heat pumps increased by 63% in 2024 versus 2023.