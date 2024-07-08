Thriving fire safety firm sees rapid growth and looks to expand even further

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thriving South Lakes-based fire safety company that has seen rapid growth is looking to expand further.

NPG Fire Safety Ltd was set up in February 2021 by Niall Graham and now employs nine full-time staff. In that time, its turnover has grown by more than 700 per cent with its client base rising to around 800 businesses and increasing weekly. It has also recently moved to a new base in Burton-in-Kendal.

There are now plans to recruit more staff, open an accredited fire safety training centre in the South Lakes area, grow the brand further in north Lancashire and west Cumbria and secure contracts with local businesses and national organisations.

“I want us to be known as the leading fire safety company in the North West—the trusted choice for those who value the significance of using competent and accredited professionals,” said Niall, 32, the owner and Director of NPG Fire and Safety Ltd.

Owner Niall Graham (fourth from left) with members of the NPG Fire Safety Ltd team

The company already has a range of accreditations but has just achieved British Approvals for Fire Equipment (BAFE) third-party accreditations for life safety fire risk assessments (SP205), service/maintenance of portable fire extinguishers (SP101) and the design, installation and maintenance of both fire alarm (SP203-1) and emergency lighting systems (SP203-4).

It is also third-party accredited for security systems including CCTV and intruder alarms through the NACOSS Gold scheme, holds NAPIT accreditation for electrical works and an ISO 9001 Quality Management System.

“I am proud to say that we are one of only two companies in the United Kingdom, out of the thousands working in the sector, to obtain all of these industry-leading third-party accreditations,” said Niall.

“We see the value in third-party accreditation and this has been something we have been working towards since 2022. The process involved numerous visits and audits by the National Security Inspectorate, and I’d like to thank my entire team for their hard work and our success.”

“Many clients don’t understand that they have a legal duty to use competent persons when appointing their fire safety services to others. They could still be liable alongside their appointed person if an incident occurs and negligence is proven,” said Niall. “Gaining these accreditations provides assurances to our clients that they are complying with their duties as required by the overarching fire safety legislation in England and Wales.”

In addition, Niall is now the first and only fire consultant in Cumbria to become a Tier 3 Nationally Accredited Fire Risk Assessor – the highest level – with the Institute of Fire Safety Managers. He is one of around 300 individuals out of an estimated 20,000 fire consultants in the UK to do so.

Niall grew up in Kendal, attended Kirkbie Kendal School and still lives in the town. He spent the earlier part of his career as a freelance fire risk assessor and represented different fire safety service companies all over the country before setting up his own business in 2021.

NPG Fire Safety Ltd is a consultancy-led company whose services include fire risk assessments and fire strategies. The business offers training for its clients’ staff in fire awareness, fire wardens and evacuation training for care homes.

Services also include the installation and maintenance of fire safety equipment and systems, such as fire alarms, emergency lighting, fire extinguishers, CCTV, intruder alarms and access control.

NPG’s clients include commercial premises such as factories, residential care homes, hotels, holiday lets, shops and offices. They also include management agents for residential buildings including Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) and blocks of flats. Many are in the South Lakeland and north Lancashire area, but the company also has clients throughout the country, including one with 40 sites as far apart as Cornwall and the north of England.

“Our company is built on integrity, ethical business practices, delivering services for a fair and reasonable price and working with clients who appreciate that fire safety is more than just a tick box exercise,” said Niall. “We concentrate on the legislation and will only recommend equipment and systems that clients actually need – the way it should be done.”

He said companies had to take fire safety seriously. “Since October 2023, all businesses must have a fully documented fire risk assessment, regardless of their size.’’

“Ultimately, it is about the safety of clients’ occupants and staff, but also the sustainability and resilience of the business as a lot of businesses do not recover from a severe fire. The Fire Risk Assessment should identify any deficiencies and recommend suitable controls to address them. We have the ability to provide clients with an end-to-end service, from consultancy and training, to the installation and maintenance of fire precautions, as their trusted, local fire and security provider.”

NPG Fire Safety Ltd is looking for motivated individuals to join its team and currently has vacancies for fire risk assessors, fire alarm engineers/electricians and apprentices.