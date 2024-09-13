Thousands in North West living with Heart Valve Disease may be undiagnosed

• Heart valve disease is a leading cause of death in the North West - affecting 1 in 45 people – and many have the condition without knowing it • Blackpool Teaching Hospital is concerned that almost 20,000 people may not know they have a deadly heart condition • A free heart screening service is coming to Lancaster and hopes to screen over 200 people in just one day!

It is estimated that in the North West of England approximately 33,000 people could have aortic valve stenosis[1], a serious disease that affects the valves in the heart. However, many patients – around 16,900 people in the North West it is estimated - will be unaware they have the condition, remaining undiagnosed and untreated until something serious happens[2]. Next week (Tuesday 17th September) the ‘Your Heart Matters’ truck will be visiting Asda Lancaster Superstore, offering people of the North West heart checks. The truck hopes to screen over 200 members of the public completely free of charge.

Severe aortic stenosis, which places individuals at high risk of heart failure, causes symptoms like fatigue, reduced energy levels, and chest pains[3], but it can be symptomless[4]. If left untreated, there is a high risk of sudden death[5]. Despite the serious risks associated with severe aortic stenosis, treatment rates remain worryingly low. Hospital statistics from the North West of England show that under 2,000 people received hospital treatment for aortic stenosis in a 12-month period, leaving cardiologists from Blackpool Teaching Hospital concerned.

“We believe many individuals with this potentially fatal condition may be undiagnosed. Given the estimated prevalence of aortic stenosis in the population as over 30,000 and the fact that fewer than 2,000 people received treatment in a 12-month period, this indicates a significant gap in diagnosis, awareness, or access to healthcare, putting many lives at risk”, says Rebecca Jones, Structural Heart Nurse Specialist at Blackpool Teaching Hospital.

‘Your Heart Matters’ truck

However, with treatments such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR), patients can regain a good quality of life, largely free of symptoms. TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure where a new valve is inserted via a catheter, typically through the leg. SAVR is an open-heart surgery where the damaged valve is replaced with a mechanical or biological one.

“We see a huge gap between the numbers of patients treated with aortic valve replacement procedures (called TAVI) and surgery (SAVR) in hospitals in the North West compared to how many people who will have this type of heart valve disease,” explains Dr Andrew Wiper, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Blackpool Teaching Hospital, “There is capacity in the NHS to treat people, but there is a huge number of patients who have heart valve disease and don’t have symptoms or don’t recognise their symptoms as linked to

Recognising the signs of heart problems is crucial, as early detection can make a significant difference in outcomes. Regular check-ups and early detection are crucial, especially for individuals over the age of 55 or those with risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or a family history of heart disease.

6 Warning signs of heart valve disease

1. Chest pain[6]

2. Feeling weak or dizzy[7]

5. Swollen ankles and feet[10]

“This week, we’re reaching out to the Lancaster community by offering free heart screening checks at our event,” explains Dr Jonathan Byrne, the UK Lead of the UK’s Valve for Life programme and a Consultant Cardiologist at King’s College Hospital in London. He continues, “Our goal is to identify individuals who may be unaware of their potential risk for heart valve disease. Symptoms can often go unnoticed, as in the case of aortic stenosis —which can be fatal within a few years if left untreated.”