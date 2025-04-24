The Spa at Armathwaite Hall Hotel Retains Prestigious 5-Bubble Rating from industry standard, The Good Spa Guide 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Spa at Armathwaite Hall Hotel has proudly retained the prestigious 5-bubble rating from the renowned Good Spa Guide. Widely acknowledged as a beacon of excellence within the UK spa industry, the Good Spa Guide sets the gold standard for quality, innovation, and service.

In a recent evaluation, the Good Spa Guide scored the offerings at Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa, rating the facilities, amenities, treatment options, dining options and overall customer experience as ‘great’. The Five Bubble rating means that Armathwaite Hall & Spa guarantees guests the whole package: an uninterrupted spa journey, tip top treatments, first rate facilities and fabulous customer service.

Set within 400 acres of private woodland and surrounded by the majestic Skiddaw Mountains and Fells of the Lake District, Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa provides a luxurious sanctuary for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. With several prestigious awards under its belt, the hotel has long been recognised as a premier destination for indulgence, drawing visitors from across the world in search of tranquillity. In 2025, the unveiling of its new outdoor hydrotherapy pool further elevates the spa experience, providing dedicated luxury wellness thoughtfully designed to complement the natural landscape.

The spa’s unique location of Bassenthwaite is known for its quaint and unspoiled charm, distinguishing it from others in the industry, a fact recognised by the Good Spa Guide. Situated amidst one of the UK's least polluted areas, with minimal light, noise, and air pollution, the estate boasts some of the freshest air in the country, enhancing its strong connection to nature. Recognising the profound wellness benefits of nature, the estate has developed an innovative wellness programme, leveraging its natural resources. This programme, curated by top holistic experts, includes experiences such as Forest Bathing, Scream Therapy, Animal Mindfulness, Wild Swimming, and Silent Walking offering guests an unparalleled spa experience intertwined with the beauty of the natural world.

The Spa at Armathwaite Hall Garden Suites

On the news, Spa Manager, Lorela Movileanu comments:"It means the world to us to receive this 5-bubble rating again from the Good Spa Guide. We pour our hearts into creating a truly special experience for our guests, and knowing that they appreciate our stunning location and superior spa facilities as much as we do is incredibly rewarding. Reaffirming our commitment to excellence and motivating us to continue providing our guests with unforgettable moments of relaxation and rejuvenation amidst the serene beauty of the Lake District”.

