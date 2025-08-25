The Performance Studios - A Creative Hub Opens Its Doors in Lancaster This August

This August marks a bold new chapter for Lancaster’s creative community, as The Performance Studios, formerly a performing arts school, has transitioned to the heart of Dalton Square as a dynamic creative hub welcoming performers, creators, and local businesses alike.

Nestled in the vibrant Dalton Square in Lancaster, The Performance Studios is a bright, flexible, and energetic space, open seven days a week. No longer solely a performing arts school, the venue is now a multifaceted hub ideal for dancers, actors, singers, musicians, teachers, creators, and even businesses looking to host workshops, meetings, or events.

Purpose-built for adaptability, the facility boasts:

A dance studio with specialist Le Mark flooring, ideal for everything from baby ballet and professional rehearsals to adult sessions

A mini theatre with rigging and studio lighting, perfect for experiments in performance, storytelling, and immersive creative gatherings

A talent studio overlooking Dalton Square, designed as a collaborative meeting or workshop space

A recording studio, where performers can capture audition tapes or creative content in a calm, professional setting

Founder & Creative Director, Ciará Moriarty, pictured outside The Performance Studios creative hub.

Whether it is running a drama class, filming castings, hosting wellbeing groups, or organising corporate sessions, the studios cater to a diverse range of needs. With flexible booking by the hour, day, or week, and open daily from 9am to 8pm, convenience and creativity go hand in hand.

The transformation from solely a performing arts school into a creative hub reflects a broader vision: to elevate Lancaster’s creative scene as a force for good, a place where imagination thrives, communities connect, and the arts are more accessible than ever.

Previously, the performing arts school, The Performance School, was based at The Dukes. It will now operate from within the new studios, continuing to offering singing, dancing and acting sessions for young people, where they can build confidence and boost their self-esteem in a state of the art performance space. The team at The Performance Studios also plan to offer a range of exciting weekday sessions for adults, expanding opportunities and reaching a broader audience.

To celebrate the reopening and invite the community in, two key events have been planned by the team, including a Corporate Launch, on Friday 29th August, bringing together local businesses and key stakeholders to experience the venue’s potential as an inspiring space for meetings, workshops, and creative networking. Alongside this, The Performance School Open Day, on Saturday 6th September, which welcomes young performers and families for a hands-on preview of performing arts offerings in the newly reimagined space. You can book onto this here: https://the-performance-school.classforkids.io/

With its central location, inclusive ethos, and flexible facilities, The Performance Studios aims to become Lancaster’s creative heartbeat, a place where creativity knows no age, discipline, or purpose.

Whether you are an actor recording self-tapes, a singer needing quiet rehearsal space, a dancer seeking studio time, a small business holding team workshops, or a parent exploring performing arts for your child, then The Performance Studios could be your perfect creative home.

To find out more about The Performance Studios, you can visit their website here: www.theperformancestudios.co.uk or you can contact Founder & Creative Director, Ciara Moriarty, directly by emailing [email protected] / [email protected]