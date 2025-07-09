The Pendle Dalesman Steam Train
The Pendle Dalesman - This heritage steam hauled train will take you on a scenic journey along the Settle and Carlisle line, over the famous Ribblehead Viaduct, travelling to the historic city of Carlisle.
Standard class £93 (adult) £45 (child)
First Class £185 (adult) £85 (child)
Why not join us for the dining experience!
PREMIER DINING
“A culinary delight”
Adult £329, Child £240
BREAKFAST
A selection of cereal or fresh fruit followed by a full English breakfast or smoked salmon served with a bakery basket and tea & coffee.
DELICIOUS FOUR COURSE DINNER
A choice of appetiser followed by a seasonal main course, dessert, and cheese board, preceded by petit fours and Champagne. Dinner will be accompanied by a quarter bottle of wine per person.
5th August & 2nd September 2025.
Departing from Lancaster, Preston, Blackburn & Clitheroe.
https://westcoastrailways.co.uk/railtours