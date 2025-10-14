The Floodmobile comes to Lancaster for Flood Action Week

As the UK marks Flood Action Week (13–17 October 2025), property flood resilience (PFR) champion Mary Long-Dhonau OBE – widely known as Flood Mary – will be on tour with the brand-new Floodmobile, helping raise awareness of flood risks and what action homeowners can take to better protect their properties - with a visit to Lancaster scheduled for Friday 17 October.

The new Floodmobile, created by Flood Re in partnership with BeFloodReady, was unveiled outside Parliament on Monday 13 October before beginning its maiden national tour, visiting Birmingham, Manchester, Salford and Lancaster throughout the week.

On Friday 17th October, the Floodmobile arrives at the Lancaster House Hotel in Lancaster - all visitors are welcome between 9am and 4pm.

Designed to build on the success of the original Floodmobile – a concept co-developed by Mary – the new vehicle features state-of-the-art PFR measures, expert information on Build Back Better, BeFloodReady, flood insurance and resilient repairs.

The Floodmobile at Westminster

Visitors will be able to step onboard to see flood resilience in action and access practical guidance to help limit flood damage, speed up recovery, and reduce trauma.

Reaching Flood-Affected Communities

Over the past two winters, Mary has spoken to over 2,000 people from flood-affected communities across the UK. Many told her the same thing: they didn’t know what to do when the flood warning came - and the recovery period was often worse than the flood itself.

Mary explains: “One of the most heartbreaking things I hear is how long people are forced out of their homes following a flood – sometimes nine months or more. But by making adaptations, that can be reduced to just days. The heartbreak, cost and disruption can be significantly cut.”

If you're worried about flooding, visit Flood Mary on the Floodmobile

“This new Floodmobile is an invaluable resource. I helped to design it and it’s packed with the kind of advice and products people often don’t discover until it’s too late. Flood resilience isn’t just about keeping water out – it’s about getting back on your feet faster, with less damage and less suffering.”

New Directory Helps Households Prepare

During Flood Action Week, and as part of her 25th anniversary from when she experienced her first ever flood, Mary will also be promoting her newly released ‘Making Your Home Flood Ready’ Directory; a free and impartial guide to flood resilience products, preparation tips and recovery advice. The guide features dozens of trusted tools and techniques – from flood doors and barriers to recoverable kitchens, landscaping tips and her popular Flood To-Do List.

Adds Mary: “Most people only start researching flood resilience after they’ve been flooded. For the past 25 years, following my first flood, I’ve made it my passion to help those living at risk.

Mary Long-Dhonau OBE - also known as Flood Mary

"My advice has always been to make a flood plan, so when an alert or warning arrives you know exactly what steps to take, giving you time to reduce the impact on you and your loved ones’ lives.”

For more information or to access a copy of Flood Mary’s new Directory, visit www.floodmary.com.