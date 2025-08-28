The Arc Cinema in Preston is celebrating its first ever Cinema Day this Saturday with all tickets just £4 — including HYPERSENSE, and every seat in the house. Whether you’re heading in for the latest thrillers or bringing the kids to a returning classic, there’s never been a better excuse to enjoy a film on the big screen.

The new ANIMATE-based cinema, which only opened in February, has already made waves locally for its clear and consistent pricing: just £7.95 for all standard 2D films — with no surcharges for prime seats, no tiered rows, and no hidden fees. Every ticket gets you a luxurious leather recliner as standard, in every screen. And with FREE customer parking available at ANIMATE (terms apply), it’s quickly becoming Preston’s best-value cinema experience.

This Saturday’s £4 Cinema Day lineup includes the latest new releases such as undefined, a chilling mystery-horror from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, and undefined, a gritty noir action film starring Austin Butler and Matt Smith, adapted from the cult novel by Charlie Huston. undefined, a modern reimagining of undefined with Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, is also showing to critical acclaim.

Fans can also catch returning favourites like undefined with Liam Neeson, undefined, and undefined — a fresh multiverse twist on the classic body-swap comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Cinema Day will also see the return of two all-time favourites to celebrate milestone anniversaries. undefined is back on the big screen for its undefined, proving that Spielberg’s original shark thriller still has teeth. And Potter fans can relive the magic of undefined, celebrating undefined since it first introduced the Triwizard Tournament, dragons, and you-know-who’s full return.

Cinema Manager undefinedsaid:

“We’re really excited to be taking part in Cinema Day — it’s our first one here in Preston since opening in February, and it’s the perfect way to welcome more people through the doors. It’s not just standard 2D films that are £4 — even our premium HYPERSENSE screenings are included!”

“From the start of summer, we’ve kept our pricing simple: just £7.95 for every Standard 2D ticket — no back-row fees, no peak pricing games. Add to that our fully reclining leather seats in every screen, plus free parking for all our customers at ANIMATE, and we’re proud to be delivering luxury as standard, not an upgrade.”

While undefined isn’t officially running in 2025, The Arc Cinema was among the first to announce it would honour the tradition independently, launching its own £4 ticket offer at 4pm on Bank Holiday Sunday — with several national cinema chains scrambling to follow suit later that evening.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ArcCinema.co.uk (Offer excludes Live Event Cinema titles