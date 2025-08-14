Teenager and Labrador win prestigious dog agility competition

A local dog and her 15-year-old owner are celebrating after clinching the top spot at the Kennel Club International Agility Festival.

Jenna Simmonds, 15, from Lancaster, along with her Labrador, Bee, triumphed in the Intermediate ABC (Anything but Collie) Kennel Club Agility Stakes semi-final on Thursday 7 August, a win which qualifies the duo for the final taking place in London in December.

The Kennel Club Agility Stakes is one of the top dog agility competitions in the world, and Jenna and Bee completed the semi-final course – made up of jumps, weaves and tunnels – in the quickest time, with no faults, against 29 other top dogs and handlers.

Jenna commented: “I was really shocked to have won, as I never thought we would qualify let alone win the semi-final!

Jenna and Bee competing at the Kennel Club International Agility Festival

“I have been doing agility since I was six with my mum's Labrador and Cocker Spaniel. Bee is my first agility dog that I have trained myself. She always tries her very best for me and loves agility. I would love to get into a championship final!”

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival, which is proudly sponsored by Skinner’s, brought together dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds over four days (7-10 August) at Rutland Showground. Competitors from across the UK and overseas took to the 18 rings to showcase their agility skills by weaving through poles, soaring over jumps and darting through tunnels in more than 250 competitions.

Helen Kerfoot, Chief Canine Officer at The Kennel Club, said: “A huge well done to Jenna and Bee on their impressive performance and win. This is an achievement to be so proud of.

“It’s fantastic to see so many talented dogs and owners taking part at the festival; it’s a true showcase of this amazing sport and the strong bonds it builds.”

Ben Skinner, of Skinner’s, added: “A huge congratulations to all the winners and participants at this year’s Kennel Club International Agility Festival. Watching these incredible dogs and their dedicated owners is always a privilege.”

Full results and more details about The Kennel Club International Agility Festival can be found at thekennelclub.org.uk/IAF. For those curious about starting agility with their own dog, there’s an introductory video available online at thekennelclub.org.uk/newtoagility.